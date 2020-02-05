Situation of human rights in Mali: Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali (A/HRC/43/76)

The Independent Expert welcomes the establishment, on 5 May 2019, of a Government of inclusion. Some members of the opposition have joined the Government; notably the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Minister of Social Dialogue, Labour and the Civil Service and the Minister of National Education. The Independent Expert notes that the Government has 9 women ministers, compared to 11 in the previous cabinet.

The Government of Mali adopted a bill extending deputies’ mandates to 2 May 2020; it justified the postponement by the assessment of the political and security situation in the country, which highlights the continued challenges and constraints to the holding of fair and transparent legislative elections. The Independent Expert notes that the National Assembly approved the second extension of the deputies’ mandate on 27 June 2019 and that the Constitutional Court pronounced it constitutional on 3 July.

The Independent Expert notes that the Security Council, which conducted its fourth mission to Mali from 22 to 24 March 2019, is very committed in respect of the situation in the country and granted a one-year extension to the mandate of MINUSMA by its resolution 2480 (2019), adopted on 28 June 2019, and to the targeted sanctions regime concerning Mali, by its resolution 2484 (2019), adopted on 29 August 2019. The increased commitment from regional and subregional bodies is welcome. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held an extraordinary summit meeting on 14 September 2019 to consider the measures needed to improve the security situation in the Sahel region and West Africa in general, and adopted an eight-point action plan. The Chair of ECOWAS said that security management in Mali and in neighbouring countries required the involvement of all ECOWAS States. In November 2019, the Peace and Security Council of the African Union conducted a mission on the ground with the Political and Security Committee of the European Union to assess the situation in the region and identify the support needed for the promotion of peace and security and for stabilization in the Sahel region.