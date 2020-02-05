Situation of human rights in Mali: Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali (A/HRC/43/76)
Human Rights Council
Forty-third session
24 February–20 March 2020
Agenda item 10
Technical assistance and capacity-building
Summary
This report has been submitted in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 40/26, adopted on 22 March 2019, and covers the period from 1 April to 20 November 2019. It is based on the information made available by the Government of Mali, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, United Nations bodies and other sources, including civil society organizations, to the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, Mr. Alioune Tine, during his fourth visit to the country, from 19 to 28 November 2019.
I. Introduction
This report has been submitted in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 40/26, adopted on 22 March 2019, by which the Council extended the mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali for a period of one year in order to assist the Government of Mali in its efforts to promote and protect human rights. In that resolution the Council also requested the Independent Expert to submit a report at its forty-third session.
In the present report, which covers the period from 1 April to 30 November 2019, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, Mr. Alioune Tine, gives an account of his fourth visit to Mali, which took place from 19 to 28 November 2019. The report is based on information provided by government authorities, United Nations bodies operating in the country, and national and international organizations dealing with humanitarian issues and human rights and on the statements made by associations and families of victims of serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.
The Independent Expert wishes to thank the Government of Mali for facilitating his stay in the country and granting him access to all the national and local officials with whom he asked to meet. During his fourth visit, the Independent Expert also met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The Independent Expert also met with the Chair of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission and the Chair of the National Human Rights Commission.
The Independent Expert held talks with representatives of civil society, associations of victims in northern Mali, a youth association, the Plateforme and the Coordination des mouvements de l’Azawad (CMA) coalitions of armed groups, the diplomatic corps and United Nations bodies.
The Independent Expert wishes to thank the Special Representative of the SecretaryGeneral for Mali and Head of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and the staff of the Human Rights and Protection Division of MINUSMA. The technical and logistical support provided by the United Nations system in Mali played an essential role in facilitating and ensuring the success of the Independent Expert’s fourth visit.
II. General situation in the country
A. The political situation
- The Independent Expert notes that significant progress has been achieved in the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali since the beginning of 2019, particularly in terms of speeding up the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process and establishing the economic development zone in the country’s northern regions. However, four years after the signing of the Agreement, the Independent Expert noted a certain degree of frustration among the population at the slow pace of implementation of its provisions. The Independent Expert welcomes the official launching on 16 September 2019 in Bamako by the Prime Minister of Mali, Mr. Boubou Cissé, of the inclusive national dialogue, during which five key issues are to be discussed, namely:
• The Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali
• Institutional and policy reforms
• The role of the traditional and religious authorities, trade unions and nongovernmental organizations • Governance and development-related issues and the new electoral timetable
• The Act on National Understanding
The Independent Expert notes that, while the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali is a good framework and a good mechanism for building peace, it is controversial for part of public opinion, including the political opposition, which boycotted the inclusive national dialogue.
The Independent Expert welcomes the establishment, on 5 May 2019, of a Government of inclusion. Some members of the opposition have joined the Government; notably the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Minister of Social Dialogue, Labour and the Civil Service and the Minister of National Education. The Independent Expert notes that the Government has 9 women ministers, compared to 11 in the previous cabinet.
The Government of Mali adopted a bill extending deputies’ mandates to 2 May 2020; it justified the postponement by the assessment of the political and security situation in the country, which highlights the continued challenges and constraints to the holding of fair and transparent legislative elections. The Independent Expert notes that the National Assembly approved the second extension of the deputies’ mandate on 27 June 2019 and that the Constitutional Court pronounced it constitutional on 3 July.
The Independent Expert notes that the Security Council, which conducted its fourth mission to Mali from 22 to 24 March 2019, is very committed in respect of the situation in the country and granted a one-year extension to the mandate of MINUSMA by its resolution 2480 (2019), adopted on 28 June 2019, and to the targeted sanctions regime concerning Mali, by its resolution 2484 (2019), adopted on 29 August 2019. The increased commitment from regional and subregional bodies is welcome. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held an extraordinary summit meeting on 14 September 2019 to consider the measures needed to improve the security situation in the Sahel region and West Africa in general, and adopted an eight-point action plan. The Chair of ECOWAS said that security management in Mali and in neighbouring countries required the involvement of all ECOWAS States. In November 2019, the Peace and Security Council of the African Union conducted a mission on the ground with the Political and Security Committee of the European Union to assess the situation in the region and identify the support needed for the promotion of peace and security and for stabilization in the Sahel region.