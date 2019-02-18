Situation of human rights in Mali: Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali (A/HRC/40/77)

Human Rights Council

Fortieth session

26 February–22 March 2019

Agenda item 10

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

I. Introduction .

This report has been submitted in accordance with Human Rights Council resolution 37/39, adopted on 23 March 2018, by which the Council extended the mandate of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali for a period of one year in order to assist the Government of Mali in its efforts to promote and protect human rights. In that resolution the Council also requested the Independent Expert to submit a report at its fortieth session.

In the present report, which covers the period from 1 April to 30 November 2018, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, Mr. Alioune Tine, gives an account of his second visit to Mali, which took place from 1 to 10 October 2018. The report is based on information provided by government authorities, United Nations bodies operating in the country, and national and international organizations dealing with humanitarian issues and human rights and on the statements made by associations and families of victims of serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

The Independent Expert wishes to thank the Government of Mali for facilitating his stay in the country and granting him access to all the national and local officials with whom he asked to meet. During his second visit, he met with high-ranking officials, including the Prime Minister and the Minister of Justice.

The Independent Expert also met with the Chair of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission and the Chair of the National Human Rights Commission.

The Independent Expert held talks with representatives of civil society, associations of victims in northern Mali, a youth association, the Plateforme and the Coordination des mouvements de l’Azawad (CMA) coalitions of armed groups, the diplomatic corps and United Nations bodies.