Security of Journalists in Mali: The National Landscape Analysis Team and the Steering Committee trained

As part of the implementation of the UNESCO / SIDA project on the "Promotion of Freedom of Press and the Safety of Journalists in Mali", the School of Journalism and Communication Sciences (ESJSC) in partnership with the UNESCO Office in Bamako organized on August 22, 2019, a capacity-building workshop for the research team and members of the steering committee of the project.

The workshop was held in the conference room of the ESJSC and the Director of the School Professor Alassane Diakité chaired. Clarisse Njikam, Program Officer Communication and Information at the UNESCO Office in Mali and Alfousseni Sidibe, representative of Ministry of Communication co-chaired the workshop. Nearly fifteen participants, consisting of members of the research team and members of the steering committee namely, the Maison de la Presse, the Union of Radio and Free Television of Mali (URTEL), the Association of Publishers of Press (ASSEP), the Association of Online Press Professionals (APPEL Mali), were present.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Diakité welcomed all the participants. He then underlined the importance of the meeting, which is indeed part of the preparations for the actual analysis of the national landscape on the safety of journalists in Mali.

After the remarks of the Director of ESJSC, Mrs. Clarisse Njikam presented the project. This presentation enhanced the participants’ understanding of the objectives, the outcomes and the activities of the project.

During her presentation, she stressed that the project aims to strengthen the protection of the freedom of expression and the safety of journalists in Mali in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG 16 in its target 10. Mrs. Njikam also spoke about the Journalists Security Indicators. These indicators are an analytical tool covering a range of situations and factors that may affect the safety of journalists and freedom of expression.

After the presentation of the project, that of the research methodology of the analysis of the national landscape took place. Dr. Brema Ely Dicko, Consultant and Brehima Camara, head of the research team steered that presentation. This study will take into account the qualitative and quantitative approach.

For the qualitative approach, Dr. Dicko presented an interview guide that will be sent to media structures, to state structures in connection with the press and human rights organizations. The guide will cover topics on press freedom in Mali in order to highlight important points for data compilation. As for the quantitative approach, Mr. Camara presented it and it will consist of a survey containing a number of questionnaire.

The presented methodology has been validated; subject to taking into account the recommendations made by the participants. The recommendations focused on adequate zoning, the inclusion of social and economic security, and the consideration of gender in the survey questionnaire.

This study of the national landscape on the safety of journalists will take place in all regions of Mali in order to have comprehensive data. It will enable the government and the major stakeholders in the media and internet sector to access and use evidence on Journalists' Safety Indicators to strengthen freedom of expression, protect fundamental rights and contribute to the achievement of SDG 16 in Mali.