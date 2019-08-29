29 Aug 2019

Security Council Renews Mali Sanctions, Panel Monitoring Implementation, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2484 (2019)

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original

8607TH MEETING (AM)
SC/13933
29 AUGUST 2019

The Security Council decided today to renew until 31 August 2020 sanctions — including a travel ban and assets freeze — that it imposed through resolution 2374 (2017) on individuals and entities actively stymying progress in implementing the 2015 Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2484 (2019) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council also decided to extend until 30 September 2020 the mandate of the Panel of Experts established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) and requested that United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) continue to assist that body.

It went on to express its intention to review the Panel’s mandate and take appropriate action regarding a further mandate extension no later than 31 August 2020. It further requested the Secretary-General to take the necessary steps to re-establish the Panel, in consultation with its Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali, drawing on the expertise of current Panel members.

It requested the Panel to provide a midterm report to the Council no later than 29 February 2020, a final report by 15 August 2020 and periodic updates in between, as appropriate.

Through resolution 2480 (2019), the Council on 28 June renewed the mandate of MINUSMA for one year. (See Press Release SC/13867.)

The meeting began at 10:02 a.m. and ended at 10:04 a.m.

For information media. Not an official record.

