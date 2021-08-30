Security Council Renews Mali Sanctions, Panel of Experts Monitoring Implementation, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2590 (2021)

SC/14616

The Security Council today renewed until 31 August 2022 the travel ban and asset freeze imposed through resolution 2374 (2017) against individuals and entities obstructing implementation of the 2015 Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2590 (2021) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the 15-member organ also extended until 30 September 2022 the mandate of the Panel of Experts, as set out in paragraphs 11 to 15 of resolution 2374 (2017), as well as the request — contained therein — encouraging the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to assist the Panel.

By other terms, the Council requested the Secretary-General to take the necessary administrative measures as expeditiously as possible to re-establish the Panel of Experts, in consultation with the Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017), drawing on the expertise of its current members.

Against that backdrop, the Council requested the Panel to provide a midterm report no later than 28 February 2022, a final report no later than 15 August 2022 and periodic updates in between. It also requested the Secretary-General to include in his December 2021 report on MINUSMA an update on measures taken to ensure that sanctioned individuals do not benefit from any support from United Nations entities deployed in Mali.

