Security Council Press Statement on Terrorist Attack against Joint Force of Group of Five for Sahel

2 JULY 2018

2 JULY 2018

The following Security Council press statement was issued today:

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack perpetrated against the headquarters of the joint force of the Group of Five for the Sahel (FC-G5S) in Sévaré, Mali, on 29 June 2018.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the FC-G5S. They wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. They underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice. They stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with G5 Sahel States and all other relevant authorities in this regard. They stressed that involvement in planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against the FC-G5S constitutes a basis for sanctions designations pursuant to United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the continued determination of the G5 Sahel States to unite their efforts to address the impact of terrorism and transnational organized crime in the Sahel region, including through the development of the FC-G5S. They showed appreciation for the continued efforts of the G5 Sahel States towards the full and effective operationalization of the FC-G5S. They underlined that the efforts of the FC-G5S to counter the activities of terrorist groups and other organized criminal groups will contribute to creating a more secure environment in the Sahel region.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about the continued deterioration of the security situation in the Sahel region. They expressed their intention to continue to monitor closely the situation as well as the support to the FC-G5S, in parallel to progress made in the operationalization of the FC-G5S.

