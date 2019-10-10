Security Council Press Statement on Mali, 9 October 2019

SC/13981

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Jerry Matthews Matjila (South Africa):

The Security Council held a briefing and consultations on Mali on 8 October 2019.

The Security Council noted that some progress has been made by the Government of Mali and the Plateforme and Coordination signatory armed groups (“the parties”) in the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali (“the Agreement”), in particular the integration of more than 1,000 members of the signatory armed groups in the Malian Defence and Security Forces and some progress towards the socioeconomic development of the north of Mali, which are part of the priority measures set out in resolution 2480 (2019).

The Security Council also welcomed the launch of the inclusive national dialogue (“the dialogue”) that constitutes a step towards the completion of the constitutional reform. It encourages all the stakeholders to conduct the dialogue with broad consensus, which is necessary for this dialogue to succeed.

The Security Council noted that, despite this progress, there is still significant work to be done in the implementation of the Agreement and to meet the other priority measures of resolution 2480 (2019).

The Security Council therefore urged the parties to resume their work through the Comité de suivi de l’accord in order to accelerate the implementation of the Agreement, through significant, meaningful and irreversible measures to be taken on an urgent basis, particularly on the completion of inclusive constitutional reform, following an inclusive consultation with the full involvement of the Malian parties, the political opposition and civil society, the transfer of decentralized State services to local authorities and increased meaningful participation of women in the mechanisms established to advance the Agreement.

The Security Council recalled that engaging in hostilities in violation of the Agreement as well as taking actions that obstruct, or that obstruct by prolonged delay, or that threaten the implementation of the Agreement constitute a basis for sanctions designations pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017), among other designation criteria.

The Security Council expressed increased concerns about the deteriorating security situation in Central Mali. It commended the enhanced actions taken by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to address the situation, while recognizing that the responsibility in this regard lies primarily with the Malian authorities. It welcomed the efforts of the Malian authorities to reinstate State authority in the regions of central Mali and encouraged the implementation of the commitments taken.

The Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks perpetrated on 6 October against two patrols of MINUSMA, in Aguelhoc and Bandiagara, Kidal and Mopti regions, which caused the death of one peacekeeper and injured several others.

The Security Council also condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks perpetrated on 30 September and 1 October against two camps of the Malian Defence and Security Forces in Boulkessi and Mondoro, in the region of Mopti, which resulted in 40 Malian soldiers killed and many others injured.

The Security Council expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Chad, to Mali and to MINUSMA. It wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The Security Council called on the Government of Mali to swiftly investigate these attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice. It underlined that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.

The Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. It stressed that those responsible for these killings should be held accountable, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

The Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. It reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The Security Council reiterated its support to the Malian Defence and Security Forces; the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Mali and Head of MINUSMA, Mahamat Saleh Annadif; MINUSMA; and the other security presences in Mali and in the Sahel region, as detailed in resolution 2480 (2019). It underlined that the efforts of the Force Conjointe of the G5 Sahel to counter the activities of terrorist groups and other organized criminal groups will contribute to create a more secure environment in the Sahel region. It encouraged the Force Conjointe of the G5 Sahel to accelerate its efforts to benefit from the logistical support provided by MINUSMA to the Force Conjointe based on resolutions 2391 (2017) and 2480 (2019).

