Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, Adopting Resolution 2423 (2018)

SC/13400

SECURITY COUNCIL

8298TH MEETING (AM)

The Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) for another year today, maintaining its 13,289 troops and 1,920 police personnel while requesting that the Secretary-General expedite the generation of forces and assets.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2423 (2018) under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, the Council extended the Mission’s mandate until 30 June 2019 and maintained its strategic priority to support implementation of the 2015 Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, notably by the Government and the Plateforme and Coordination armed groups. It requested that MINUSMA reprioritize its resources and efforts to focus on political tasks.

To those ends, the Mission’s priority tasks would include supporting the implementation of political and institutional reforms provided by the Agreement — notably to restore and extend State authority and the rule of law throughout the national territory — and supporting defence and security measures, as well as reconciliation and justice measures.

Other priority tasks are: support for the restoration of State authority in the centre; good offices and reconciliation; protection of civilians and stabilization, including against asymmetric threats; promotion and protection of human rights; and humanitarian assistance. Other tasks involve projects for stabilization; weapons and ammunition management; and cooperation with sanctions committees.

By other terms, the Council requested that the Secretary-General to take steps towards the swift conclusion of a “Pact for Peace” between Mali and the United Nations ahead of presidential elections, which, alongside legislative elections, are slated for 2018. The Pact would seek, among other things, to enhance the coherence of international efforts in Mali, relying on agreed benchmarks for governance, the rule of law and implementation of the Agreement. The Council requested further that the Secretary-General report on progress six months after the presidential inauguration.

François Delattre (France) said the resolution carried a strong political message to the parties in Mali: The Mission must be supported by substantive progress in the peace process. It defined a list of priority measures, drawn from the road map agreed by the parties, and requested that significant changes be made to the mandate if there was no progress. Unless the road map was implemented within the set timeframe, sanctions against “spoilers” would be considered, he said, calling upon all parties to foster the conditions for maintaining an exceptional level of commitment.

He went on to say that MINUSMA’s realistic and clear mandate also tasked it with interacting with Mali’s armed forces, the Group of Five Sahel Joint Force, and “Operation Barkhane”. The Mission must communicate more with local actors, while the Secretary-General should take new measures to strengthen its security. The text called on MINUSMA and Mali to consider the security impact of climate change and other environmental factors, and expressed the Council’s concern over the deteriorating situation of civilian protection in central Mali. Only a balanced approach between security and governance could create the conditions for lasting stability, he emphasized.

Finally, he said the resolution expressed the Council’s serious concern over human rights violations by Mali’s armed forces, and that elections must be conducted in a manner that would guarantee the credibility of the results. Reiterating France’s unwavering support for the irreplaceable role of the International Criminal Court in Mali, he said that the sentencing of Ahmad al Faqi al Mahdi for attacks against cultural and religious heritage in Timbuktu and the upcoming trial of Mohamed al-Hassan for crimes committed in the north both bore witness to its contribution to the fight against impunity.

Mr. Cohen (United States) said that as Mali prepared for presidential elections in the coming weeks, his country’s Government sought to best frame the Mission’s role in the present and the future, stressing: “Peacekeepers are not indefinite, nor should they be.” MINUSMA would not be in Mali forever, he said, adding that it was there to support implementation of the 2015 Algiers Accord but could not do so alone. For years, the parties had stalled that process amid the deteriorating security situation. The resolution made clear that without significant progress, the Council would be forced to look at options for overhauling the Mission. “We must see progress now,” he said, underlining that for those with a strategic investment in the country, “we can accept no further delay”.

He went on to state that the resolution streamlined the Mission’s mandate and stressed the importance of outreach for the protection of civilians. It also pressed MINUSMA to develop better strategic messaging so that people would understand it was there to bring peace and stability. The trend of mass killings and mass graves, including in Ménaka, must be reversed, since human rights abuses only fuelled recruitment to terrorist groups, he said, adding that the Council was united in declaring that respect for human rights and accountability were not optional. Citing preambular paragraph 22 and operational paragraph 61, he said they included the phrase “in matters that are within its jurisdiction”, referring to the International Criminal Court, which the United States understood to mean the Court’s jurisdiction under international law. Noting that Mali was a party to the Rome Statute, he said the United States respected the decision of those nations that had chosen to join that tribunal and expected the same for those that had not.

Tekeda Alemu (Ethiopia) said MINUSMA was carrying out commendable work in support of the peace and reconciliation agreement and welcomed the steps taken to implement that accord while expressing confidence that Mali and the Plateforme and Coordination armed groups would take all necessary steps to deliver on their remaining obligations under the agreement, as outlined in the resolution. He welcomed MINUSMA’s support for Mali’s efforts to combat terrorism and transnational crime, noting that the international community had a heavy responsibility to help the country overcome its security challenges. Mali had been an example of democratic governance in Africa and Ethiopia hoped it would “rise up again”, he said.

Dmitry A. Polyanskiy (Russian Federation), Council President for June, spoke in his national capacity, saying that his country’s support for the resolution was based on the importance of safeguarding Council unity and an understanding that MINUSMA was carrying out crucial tasks. Its approval, however, did not imply that the Russian Federation would sign on to several of the resolution’s provisions. Objecting to the term “intelligence” when applied to peacekeeping mandates, he stressed that terminology must align with that used by the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations. Furthermore, climate and environmental issues should remain under the purview of the General Assembly and the Economic and Social Council, he said. “Let’s not take bread away from those bodies,” he added, stressing that the Council had neither the mandate nor the expertise to address those issues. He went on to state that his delegation’s arguments had not been taken into account, which reflected yet another instance of abuse by the penholder. To rectify that situation, the Russian Federation, as Council President, had circulated a note on the fair distribution of authority and presented it to the Working Group on Documentation and Other Procedural Questions.

At the meeting’s outset, the Council President read out a note from Salamata Dramé Tanoh-Boutchoué, spouse of the late Permanent Representative of Côte d’Ivoire, Bernard Tanoh-Boutchoue, who passed away on 18 April 2018.

The meeting began at 10:08 a.m. and ended at 10:30 a.m.

Resolution

The full text of resolution 2423 (2018) reads as follows:

“The Security Council,

“Recalling its previous resolutions, in particular 2391 (2017), 2374 (2017), 2364 (2017) and 2100 (2013), and its press statements of 23 May 2018, 15 April 2018 and 24 January 2018,

“Reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Mali, emphasizing that the Malian authorities have primary responsibility for the provision of stability, security and protection of civilians throughout the territory of Mali,

“Reaffirming the basic principles of peacekeeping, including consent of the parties, impartiality, and non-use of force, except in self-defence and defence of the mandate, and recognizing that the mandate of each peacekeeping mission is specific to the need and situation of the country concerned, and recalling its Presidential Statement of 14 May 2018 (S/PRST/2018/10),

“Recognizing that the full, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali (“the Agreement”) signed in 2015 by the Government of Mali, the Plateforme coalition of armed groups, and the Coordination des Mouvements de l’Azawad coalition of armed groups (“the Plateforme and Coordination armed groups”), constitutes a historic opportunity to achieve lasting peace and security in Mali,

“Stressing that all parties to the Agreement share the primary responsibility to make steadfast progress in its implementation,

“Taking note of the renewed commitment of the Government of Mali and the Plateforme and Coordination armed groups to the expeditious implementation of all of their remaining obligations under the Agreement, through the adoption of a “Chronogramme d’actions prioritaires” during the meeting of the Comité de Suivi de l’Accord (CSA) held in Bamako on the 15 and 16 January 2018, followed by the adoption of a Roadmap for its implementation on 22 March 2018 (“the Roadmap”),

“Welcoming the mobilization of the Prime Minister in support to the implementation of the Agreement, as well as his recent visit to the Northern regions of Mali,

“Expressing deep concern over the persistent delays for its full implementation three years after it was concluded, and stressing the pressing need to deliver tangible and visible peace dividends to the population in the North and other parts of Mali in order to preserve the relevance of the Agreement as well as to prevent the gains achieved from being potentially reversed,

“Noting that the slow progress in the implementation of the Agreement, particularly its defence and security provisions, as well as the delayed reform of the security sector, have hampered efforts to restore security in the North of Mali, and stressing that acceleration of the implementation of the Agreement would contribute to enhancing State’s presence and to improving the security situation across Mali and to forestalling attempts by terrorist groups to derail the implementation of the Agreement,

“Affirming its intention to continue to facilitate, support and follow closely the implementation of the Agreement,

“Welcoming the appointment of the Carter Center as the Independent Observer referred to in the Agreement, recalling that the mandate of the Independent Observer, as defined by the Agreement, is to objectively evaluate progress towards implementation of the Agreement, including through the release every 4 months of a comprehensive report on the implementation of the commitments undertaken in the Agreement, identifying any impediments, determining responsibility and recommending the steps to be taken, and calling upon all parties to fully cooperate with the Carter Center in order to facilitate the implementation of its mandate as Independent Observer,

“Underlining that engaging in hostilities in violation of the Agreement as well as actions taken that obstruct, or that obstruct by prolonged delay, or that threaten the implementation of the Agreement constitute a basis for sanctions designations pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017), among other designation criteria, and calling upon all actors to cooperate fully with the Sanctions Committee and the Panel of Experts established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017),

“Taking note of the announced holding of presidential and legislative elections in 2018, as well as regional, district and municipal elections in 2019,

“Expressing deep concern about the continued deterioration of the security situation in Mali, especially the expansion of terrorist and other criminal activities into the Central and Southern regions as well as the intensification of intercommunal violence in the Centre,

“Strongly condemning the continued attacks, including terrorist attacks, against civilians, representatives from local, regional and State institutions, as well as national, international and UN security forces, including the Malian Defence and Security Forces (MDSF), United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the French forces and the European Union Training Mission in Mali (EUTM Mali),

“Strongly condemning the activities in Mali and in the Sahel region of terrorist organizations, including MUJAO, Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Al Mourabitoune, Ansar Eddine, and associated individuals and groups such as Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims) and Islamic State in Greater Sahara and Ansaroul Islam, which continue to operate in Mali and constitute a threat to peace and security in the region and beyond, human rights abuses and violations, and violence against civilians, notably women and children, committed in Mali and in the region by terrorist groups,

“Emphasizing that security and stability in Mali are inextricably linked to that of the Sahel and West Africa, as well as to that of Libya and North Africa, and expressing its deep concern regarding the transnational threat posed by terrorism and organized crime (including trafficking in persons, arms, drugs and natural resources, and the smuggling of migrants) in the Sahel region,

“Recognizing that MINUSMA and the Force conjointe du G5 Sahel (FC-G5S) have the potential to be mutually beneficial instruments to restore peace and stability in Mali and in the Sahel region, and underlining that they have the potential to constitute a positive interaction between a United Nations peacekeeping operation and an African operation,

“Welcoming the continued action by the French forces, at the request and in support of the Malian authorities, to deter the terrorist threat in the North of Mali,

“Commending the role of EUTM Mali in providing training and advice in Mali for the MDSF and the FC-G5S, including by contributing to the strengthening of civilian authority and respect for human rights, and further commending the role of the European Union Capacity Building Mission in Mali (EUCAP Sahel Mali) in providing strategic advice and training for the Police, Gendarmerie and Garde nationale in Mali,

“Strongly condemning all violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law, including those involving extrajudicial and summary executions, arbitrary arrests and detentions and ill-treatment of prisoners, sexual and gender-based violence, as well as killing, maiming, recruitment and use of children, attacks against schools and hospitals, calling on all parties to respect the civilian character of schools in accordance with international humanitarian law and to cease detention of all children on national security charges in violation of applicable international law, and further calling upon all parties to bring an end to such violations and abuses and to comply with their obligations under applicable international law,

“Reiterating, in this regard, that all perpetrators of such acts must be held accountable and that some of such acts referred to in the paragraph above may amount to crimes under the Rome Statute, taking note that, acting upon the referral of the transitional authorities of Mali dated 13 July 2012, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) opened, on 16 January 2013, an investigation into alleged crimes committed on the territory of Mali since January 2012, recalling the importance of assistance and cooperation, by all parties concerned, with the ICC, in matters that are within its jurisdiction, and welcoming in this regard the recent transfer of Al-Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to the custody of the ICC,

“Recognizing the essential contribution of the transitional justice mechanisms referred to in the Agreement to the promotion of a durable peace in Mali and accountability for human rights abuses and violations, noting the gradual progress achieved in the operationalization of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission, stressing the need for the Government to extend its mandate beyond December 2018, welcoming the establishment of the International Commission of Inquiry, in accordance with the Agreement, and encouraging its operationalization,

“Taking positive note of Mali’s second National Action Plan for the implementation of the Security Council resolution 1325 (2000), as well as of Mali’s legislation requiring a 30 per cent quota for women in national institutions, and encouraging their full and swift implementation,

“Welcoming the signing of an action plan to end and prevent recruitment and use of children and sexual violence against children by the Coordination armed group and the United Nations in March 2017, calling for its full and immediate implementation, and encouraging the immediate development and implementation of an action plan by the Plateforme armed groups and the United Nations to prevent the unlawful recruitment and use of children and sexual violence against children,

“Emphasizing the need for all parties to uphold and respect the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence in order to ensure the continued provision of humanitarian assistance, the safety and protection of civilians receiving assistance and the security of humanitarian personnel operating in Mali, and stressing the importance of humanitarian assistance being delivered on the basis of need,

“Remaining seriously concerned over the significant ongoing food and humanitarian crisis in Mali, and over the insecurity which hinders humanitarian access, exacerbated by the presence of armed groups, terrorist and criminal networks, and their activities, the presence of landmines, improvised explosive devices and explosive remnants of war, as well as the continued illicit proliferation of weapons from within and outside the region that threatens the peace, security, and stability of States in this region, condemning attacks against humanitarian personnel, and calling on Member States and international and regional organizations to respond swiftly to the humanitarian appeal through increased contributions and to ensure that all pledges are honoured in a full and timely manner,

“Recognizing the adverse effects of climate change, ecological changes and natural disasters, among other factors, on the stability of Mali, including through drought, desertification, land degradation and food insecurity, and emphasizing the need for adequate risk assessment and risk management strategies by the government of Mali and the United Nations relating to these factors,

“Commending troop- and police- contributing countries of MINUSMA for their contribution, paying tribute to the peacekeepers who risk, as well as lost, their lives in this respect, strongly condemning attacks against peacekeepers, underlining that these attacks may constitute war crimes under international law, stressing that those responsible for these acts should be held accountable, calling on the Government of Mali to swiftly investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice and further stressing the importance of MINUSMA having the necessary capacities to promote the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers,

“Reiterating its serious concern at the continuing lack of key capabilities for MINUSMA, stressing the need to fill gaps in, in particular in the field of military helicopters and mine protected vehicles, and to strengthen MINUSMA’s capabilities to enable it to implement its mandate in a complex security environment that includes asymmetric threats, and emphasizing the utmost importance of improving logistics support to ensure the security and safety of MINUSMA’s personnel in that regard,

“Welcoming the significant progress made in the deployment of a combat convoy battalion and of a quick reaction force, further welcoming the recent pledges announced to fill in troops and capacity gaps, and urging Member States who expressed pledges to fully deploy these units within the announced time frame,

“Recalling that it is important that all MINUSMA contingents are properly trained and effectively equipped, including with adequate language skills, staffed and supported to be able to sustain their commitment to carry out their respective tasks,

“Recalling resolution 2378 (2017), which requests the Secretary-General to ensure that data related to the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations, including peacekeeping performance data, is used to improve analytics and evaluation of mission operations, based on clear and well identified benchmarks,

“Noting the publication of the report on “Improving Security of United Nations Peacekeepers”, which highlights the link between the safety and security of peacekeepers and the performance of troops, and recognizing that fatalities can be a consequence of deficiencies in training, equipment and performance,

“Welcoming the initiative of the Secretary-General to conduct Special Investigations into performance issues, and encouraging the Secretary-General to report on the findings of such investigations and efforts to take collective action to improve peacekeeping operations,

“Reiterating its strong support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Mali and Head of MINUSMA (“the SRSG”), and for MINUSMA to assist, as mandated, the Malian authorities and the Malian people in their efforts to bring lasting peace and stability to their country,

“Taking note of the report of the Secretary-General (S/2018/541), which builds on the findings and recommendations of the independent strategic review of MINUSMA conducted in the first half of 2018,

“Determining that the situation in Mali continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security,

“Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations,

Implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali

“1. Welcomes the recent positive steps achieved in the implementation of the Agreement ahead of the electoral cycles due to take place in Mali in 2018, through the establishment of the regions of Taoudénit and Ménaka, progress in the operationalization of Operational Coordination Mechanisms in Gao, Kidal and Timbuktu, progress in the cantonment and disarmament, demobilization and reintegration processes through the pre-registration of combatants, as well as the holding of a high-level workshop on security sector reform, with a particular emphasis on the concepts of reconstituted armed and security forces and of territorial police force;

“2. Expresses its deep frustration that parties have too long stalled the implementation of the Agreement, in spite of significant international support and assistance, expresses a significant sense of impatience with parties over the persistent delays in the full implementation of key provisions of the Agreement and stresses the absolute urgency for the Government of Mali and the Plateforme and Coordination armed groups to take unprecedented steps to fully and expeditiously deliver on remaining obligations under the Agreement;

“3. Expresses its intention to follow closely the timely implementation of the Roadmap referred to above and to respond with measures pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) should the parties not implement the agreed-upon commitments within the announced time frame;

“4. Urges the Government of Mali and the Plateforme and Coordination armed groups to take immediate and concrete action to implement key provisions of the Agreement referenced in the Roadmap, through:

– the holding of the presidential elections in a peaceful environment, with the support of the signatory armed groups,

– progress in the decentralization process, including through the adoption, following adequate consultations, of a decree setting out arrangements for the transfer of decentralized State services to local authorities in their areas of competence, as well as through the adoption, following adequate consultations, of legislation establishing a regional territorial police force,

– the operationalization of the interim administrations in the North of Mali, including through the allocation of the necessary human, technical and financial resources to perform their missions,

– progress in the cantonment and disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) processes, as well as in an inclusive and consensual security sector reform, with a view to the progressive redeployment of the reconstituted and reformed defence and security forces in Mali, through the registration of all combatants eligible to the DDR process by the end of 2018, the effective launch of an accelerated cantonment, the completed integration of at least 1000 members of the signatory armed groups in the MDSF, and the start of the socioeconomic reintegration of unintegrated members of the signatory armed groups with the support of international partners, including the World Bank,

– the full operationalization of mixed units of the Operational Coordination Mechanism in Gao, Kidal and Timbuktu,

– progress towards the socioeconomic development of the North of Mali, through the adoption of legislation establishing the Northern Development Zone, following the holding of a high-level workshop addressing all related issues,

– ensuring equal and meaningful participation of women, including through greater representation of women in the mechanisms established by the Agreement to support and monitor its implementation, including the interim authorities;

“5. Requests the Secretary-General to take appropriate steps to allow for the swift conclusion of a “Pact for Peace” between the Government of Mali and the United Nations, with the support of the members of the international mediation, in the wake of the upcoming presidential elections, as recommended in his report referred to above, with the overall objectives to accelerate the implementation of the Agreement, contribute to the stabilization of Mali and strengthen the coherence of international efforts in Mali, with the support of MINUSMA, on the basis of mutual commitments by all actors involved, encourages that this pact relies on agreed-upon benchmarks related to governance, rule of law and implementation of the Agreement, and specifically to its key provisions, including progress in the decentralization process, inclusive and consensual reform of the security sector, national reconciliation measures and socioeconomic development, and further requests that the Secretary-General provides regular updates to the Security Council on the preparation of this “Pact for Peace”;

“6. Requests the Secretary-General to report to the Security Council, 6 months after the presidential inauguration, on progress achieved in the implementation of the measures referenced in paragraph 4 above and of the benchmarks developed in the framework of the “Pact for Peace”, expresses its intent to examine progress achieved in the implementation of the Agreement on the basis of the report of the Secretary-General, and further expresses its intent, in the absence of significant progress in the implementation of the measures and benchmarks referenced above, to request the Secretary-General to provide options for potential significant adaptation of MINUSMA after the expiration of its current mandate;

“7. Welcomes the signatory armed groups’ agreement on a definitive cessation of hostilities through the signing of a “document of commitments” on 20 September 2017, and calls upon all parties to the Agreement to strictly abide to the arrangements in place for a cessation of hostilities;

“8. Demands that all armed groups in Mali put aside their arms, cease hostilities, reject the recourse to violence, cut off all ties with terrorist organizations, take concrete steps to enhance their cooperation and coordination with the Government of Mali to eliminate the terrorist threat, and recognize, without conditions, the unity and territorial integrity of the Malian State, within the framework of the Agreement;

“9. Urges all parties in Mali to cooperate fully with the SRSG and MINUSMA, and further urges all parties to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of MINUSMA’s personnel with unhindered and immediate access throughout the territory of Mali to enable MINUSMA to carry out fully its mandate;

“10. Calls for the inclusion within national and regional strategies of programs to support community efforts to address the stigma of sexual and gender-based violence and the reintegration of survivors into their communities;

“11. Calls upon the Government of Mali to finalize its strategy for the development of the North of Mali and the national emergency plan;

“12. Requests the SRSG to use his good offices to encourage and support the full implementation of the Agreement, in particular by playing a central role to support and oversee the implementation of the Agreement by the Government of Mali, the Plateforme and Coordination armed groups, notably by heading the Secretariat of the CSA, and in particular, to assist the Malian parties in identifying and prioritizing implementation steps, consistent with the provisions of the Agreement;

“13. Calls on the members of the CSA and other relevant international partners, including G5 Sahel States, to increase their engagement in support to the implementation of the Agreement, as well as to continue to coordinate their efforts in this regard with the SRSG and MINUSMA, and recognizes the role of the CSA to reconcile disagreements between the Malian parties;

“14. Takes positive note of the publication of the first report of the Independent Observer on 28 May 2018, calls upon the Independent Observer to continue to make public, including through presentation to the CSA, regular reports containing concrete recommendations on steps to be taken by all parties to accelerate the full, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement;

“15. Welcomes the establishment of an International Commission of Inquiry, in accordance with the Agreement and as requested by resolution 2364 (2017), and calls upon all parties to cooperate fully with it;

“16. Encourages all relevant United Nations agencies, as well as regional, bilateral and multilateral partners to provide the necessary support to contribute to the implementation of the Agreement by the Malian parties, in particular its provisions pertaining to socioeconomic, cultural and environmental development;

Situation in Central Mali

“17. Underlines that stabilization of the situation in Central Mali requires a fully integrated plan encompassing simultaneous pursuit of progress on security, governance, development, reconciliation, as well as protection and promotion of human rights;

“18. Welcomes the measures taken by the Government of Mali to support the implementation of its comprehensive plan to re-establish state presence in Central Mali (Plan de sécurisation intégrée des regions du Centre — PSIRC), and urges further and continued efforts in this direction, consistent with provisions of paragraph 17 above;

Electoral cycles

“19. Stresses the need for the elections referred to above to be inclusive, free, fair, transparent, credible, and conducted in a peaceful environment, underlines the primary responsibility of the Government of Mali in ensuring this, and further stresses the need to ensure adequate coordination of the electoral process with the implementation of the Agreement;

“20. Takes note of the measures taken until now to ensure proper preparation of the electoral process as well as to hold the upcoming electoral cycles according to the announced time frame, and encourages continued efforts in this direction;

“21. Calls on the Government of Mali to ensure the protection of the right to peaceful assembly, including in the context of the ongoing state of emergency, and further calls upon all actors to show restraint, refrain from violence and the incitement thereof, as well as to resolve any potential disputes over the conduct of the elections through the use of established legal mechanisms;

“22. Requests the SRSG to use his good offices to support the preparation, conduct and conclusion of the upcoming electoral cycles in pursuance of the conditions referenced in paragraph 19 above;

“23. Calls for the continuation of a constructive dialogue between the Government, the Opposition and all relevant stakeholders on the modalities of the presidential elections, which is essential for the transparency and the credibility of the electoral process, and supports the efforts currently deployed by the SRSG in coordination with the African Union High-Representative and Head of MISAHEL and ECOWAS representative to support such dialogue;

MINUSMA’s mandate

General principles

“24. Decides to extend the mandate of MINUSMA until 30 June 2019;

“25. Decides that MINUSMA shall continue to comprise up to 13,289 military personnel and 1,920 police personnel, and requests the Secretary-General to take the necessary steps to expedite force and asset generation, as well as deployment, including as set out in paragraph 58 below;

“26. Decides that the strategic priority of MINUSMA remains to support the implementation by the Government, the Plateforme and Coordination armed groups, as well as by other relevant Malian stakeholders, of the Agreement, in particular its political and security key provisions, notably the gradual restoration and extension of State authority and services, the definition of a new institutional architecture, the inclusive and consensual reform of the security sector and national reconciliation measures, and requests MINUSMA to reprioritize its resources and efforts to focus on political tasks;

“27. Stresses that MINUSMA’s mandate should be implemented based on a prioritization of tasks established in paragraphs 38 and 39 below, requests the Secretary-General to reflect this prioritization in the deployment of the mission and to align budgetary resources according to the prioritization of mandate tasks as set out in this resolution, while ensuring appropriate resources for the implementation of the mandate, and, in this regard, reaffirms that the support to the implementation of the Agreement should be given priority in decisions about the use of available capacity and resources;

“28. Requests MINUSMA to strengthen its efforts to improve coordination between its civil, military and police components, including through an integrated approach to operational planning and intelligence as well as through the establishment of intra-mission dedicated coordination mechanisms;

“29. Encourages the Secretary-General to develop an integrated strategic framework setting the United Nations’ overall vision, joint priorities and internal division of labour to sustain peace in Mali, further requests the Secretary-General to ensure an efficient division of tasks and complementarity of efforts between MINUSMA and the United Nations Country Team (UNCT), based on their mandates and comparative advantages, to support the implementation of the Agreement, as well as to continuously adjust this deployment according to the progress made in the implementation of MINUSMA’s mandate, consistent with the division of tasks with the UNCT requested in paragraph 71 below, while stressing the importance of adequate resources for the UNCT, calls on the UNCT to enhance its presence and activities in the Northern and Central regions of Mali, and encourages Member States and relevant organizations to consider providing the necessary voluntary funding to this end;

“30. Requests the Secretary-General to continue to ensure enhanced cooperation and information sharing, where appropriate, between MINUSMA, the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), sub-regional organizations, including ECOWAS and the G5 Sahel, as well as Member States in the region;

“31. Requests MINUSMA, in coordination with relevant partners, including the UNOWAS and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, to enhance its awareness of the financial sources of conflicts in Mali, including trafficking in persons, arms, drugs and natural resources, and the smuggling of migrants, and of its implication on the regional security environment, in order to contribute to the definition of integrated and effective strategies in support of long-term peace and stability in Mali and the region;

“32. Authorizes MINUSMA to use all necessary means to carry out its mandate, within its capabilities and its areas of deployment;

“33. Requests MINUSMA to continue to carry out its mandate with a proactive and robust posture;

“34. Requests MINUSMA, in pursuit of its relevant priority tasks and active defence of its mandate, to continue anticipate and deter threats and to take robust and active steps to counter asymmetric attacks against civilians or United Nations personnel, to ensure prompt and effective responses to threats of violence against civilians and to prevent a return of armed elements to those areas, engaging in direct operations pursuant only to serious and credible threats;

“35. Expresses its deep concern regarding the heavy number of losses of peacekeepers in Mali and requests MINUSMA to continue to protect the United Nations personnel, notably uniformed personnel, installations and equipment and ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of United Nations and associated personnel, and, in this context, to periodically review all implemented safety and security measures;

“36. Encourages the Secretary-General to keep the Mission concept under continuous review, specifically noting the repeated attacks against the mission as well as the deterioration of the security situation and the weakening of State’s presence in the Centre of Mali, in order to maximize the positive impact of MINUSMA’s resources and make operational adjustments where necessary, further encourages the reconfiguration of MINUSMA posture to optimize and rebalance the uniformed and civilian presences in the Central region, at the discretion of the SRSG, in close consultation with the Force Commander and without impeding its ability to pursue its strategic priority in the North, and requests the Secretary-General to keep the Security Council informed on the implementation of such measures;

“37. Underlines the importance for MINUSMA to consider potential measures, as appropriate, as applicable, in line with its protection of civilians mandate as set out in paragraph 38 (d) below, and within existing resources, with a view to reducing or avoiding potential collateral damages among civilians which could result from attacks against the mission’s camps;

Priority tasks

“38. Decides that MINUSMA’s mandate shall include the following priority tasks:

(a) Support to the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali

(i) To support the implementation of the political and institutional reforms provided by the Agreement, especially in its Part II, notably to support the Government’s efforts for the effective restoration and extension of State authority and rule of law throughout the territory, including through supporting the effective functioning of interim administrations in the North of Mali under the conditions set out in the Agreement;

(ii) To support the implementation of the defence and security measures of the Agreement, especially its Part III and Annex 2, notably:

– to support, monitor and supervise the ceasefire, including through the continued implementation of control measures on movement and armament of signatory armed groups, and to report to the Security Council on violations of it,

– to support the deployment of joint security patrols in the North of Mali, where necessary and where possible,

– to support the cantonment, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of armed groups, including through the integration of elements of the signatory armed groups in the MDSF as an interim measure, and the continued implementation of a community violence reduction program, within the framework of an inclusive and consensual reform of the security sector, taking into account the particular needs of women and children and without prejudice to the anticipated plans of the demobilization, disarmament and reintegration and integration commissions,

– to support the redeployment of the reformed and reconstituted MDSF in the North of Mali, including through operational, logistical and transportation support during coordinated operations and joint operations, mentoring, planning, strengthened information sharing, and medical evacuation, within existing resources, without prejudice to the basic principles of peacekeeping,

– to ensure coherence of international efforts, in close collaboration with other bilateral partners, donors and international organizations, including the European Union, engaged in these fields, to rebuild the Malian security sector, within the framework set out by the Agreement;

(iii) To support the implementation of the reconciliation and justice measures of the Agreement, especially in its Part V, by continuing its current activities, including with respect to the support of the operations of the International Commission of Inquiry, in consultation with the parties, support to the work of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission, support to the effectiveness of justice and corrections officials in the North and Centre of the country and to associated interim authorities, and technical support to Malian judicial institutions regarding the detention, investigation and prosecution of individuals suspected of, and sentencing of those found responsible for, terrorism-related crimes, mass atrocities and transnational organized crime activities (including trafficking in persons, arms, drugs and natural resources, and the smuggling of migrants), which risk destabilizing the peace process;

(iv) To support, within its resources and areas of deployment, the conduct of inclusive, free, fair, transparent, and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful environment, as well as the holding of a constitutional referendum, including through the provision of appropriate technical assistance and security arrangements, consistent with the provisions of the Agreement;

(b) Support to the restoration of State authority in the Centre

To support the redeployment of the MDSF in the Centre of Mali, including through continued operational, logistical and transportation support during coordinated operations and joint operations, mentoring, planning, strengthened information sharing and medical evacuation, within existing resources, without prejudice to the basic principles of peacekeeping;

(c) Good offices and reconciliation

(i) To exercise good offices, confidence-building and facilitation at the national and local levels, in order to support dialogue with and among all stakeholders towards reconciliation and social cohesion;

(ii) To support efforts to reduce intercommunal tensions, bearing in mind the primary responsibility of the Malian authorities;

(iii) To support the holding of inclusive, free, fair, transparent and credible elections, conducted in a peaceful environment;

(iv) To encourage and support the full implementation of the Agreement by the Government of Mali, the Plateforme and Coordination armed groups, and all relevant non-signatory actors, including by promoting the meaningful participation of civil society, including women’s organizations as well as youth organizations;

(d) Protection of civilians and stabilization, including against asymmetric threats

(i) To protect, without prejudice to the primary responsibility of the Malian authorities, civilians under threat of physical violence, including through public information, community outreach, dialogue and direct engagement;

(ii) In support of the Malian authorities, to stabilize the key population centres and other areas where civilians are at risk, notably in the Centre and North of Mali, and, in this regard :

– to enhance early warning and documentation of the impact of conflict and violence on civilians,

– to anticipate, deter and counter threats, including asymmetric threats,

– to strengthen community engagement and protection mechanisms, including through reconciliation, mediation and support to the resolution of local conflicts,

– to take robust and active steps to protect civilians, including through active and effective patrolling in areas where civilians are at risk, mitigating the risk to civilians before, during and after any military operation,

– to prevent the return of armed elements to those areas, engaging in direct operations pursuant only to serious and credible threats;

(iii) To provide specific protection for women and children affected by armed conflict, including through Child Protection Advisors and Women Protection Advisors as well as consultations with women’s organizations, and address the needs of victims of sexual and gender-based violence in armed conflict;

(e) Promotion and protection of human rights

(i) To assist the Malian authorities in their efforts to promote and protect human rights, in particular in the areas of justice and reconciliation, including to support, as feasible and appropriate, the efforts of the Malian authorities, without prejudice to their responsibilities, to bring to justice those responsible for serious violations or abuses of human rights or violations of international humanitarian law, in particular war crimes and crimes against humanity in Mali, taking into account the referral by the transitional authorities of Mali of the situation in their country since January 2012 to the ICC;

(ii) To monitor, help investigate and report publicly and regularly to the Security Council, on violations of international humanitarian law and on violations and abuses of human rights, including all forms of sexual and gender-based violence and violations and abuses committed against women and children throughout Mali and to contribute to efforts to prevent such violations and abuses;

(f) Humanitarian assistance

In support of the Malian authorities, to contribute to the creation of a secure environment for the safe, civilian-led delivery of humanitarian assistance, in accordance with humanitarian principles, and the voluntary, safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees, or local integration or resettlement of internally displaced persons and refugees in close coordination with humanitarian actors;

Other tasks

“39. Further authorizes MINUSMA, without impeding on its capacity to implement its priority tasks, to use its existing capacities to assist in implementing the following other tasks in a streamlined and sequenced manner, bearing in mind that priority and secondary tasks are mutually reinforcing:

(a) Projects for stabilization

In support of the Malian authorities, to contribute to the creation of a secure environment for projects, including quick impact projects, aimed at stabilizing the North of Mali;

(b) Weapons and ammunition management

To assist the Malian authorities with the removal and destruction of mines and other explosive devices and weapons and ammunition management;

(c) Cooperation with Sanctions Committees

To assist and exchange information with the Sanctions Committee and the Panel of experts established by resolution 2374;

To assist the 1267/1989/2253 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee and the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team established by resolution 1526 (2004), including by passing information relevant to the implementation of the measures in paragraph 1 of resolution 2368 (2017);

Other security presences in Mali and the Sahel region

“40. Recognizes that, in light of the specific and challenging environment in which it is deployed, MINUSMA interacts with other security presences which have the potential to be mutually beneficial instruments to restore peace and stability in Mali and the Sahel region, further recognizes that these security presences share the strategic objective to support the full, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement, while acknowledging the specificities of their respective mandates and postures;

“41. Requests the Secretary-General to continue to ensure adequate coordination, exchange of information and, when applicable, support, within their respective mandates and through existing mechanisms, between MINUSMA, the MDSF, the FC-G5S, the French Forces and the European Union missions in Mali, further requests MINUSMA to strengthen its strategic communication towards all Malian stakeholders and towards local populations, with the objective to enhance awareness and understanding about the nature, impact and specificities of its mandate and activities;

“42. Stresses that security responses to the threats faced by Mali can only be effective if complemented by the full, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement, if accompanied by the rapid and effective implementation of inclusive regional strategies by relevant actors encompassing security, governance, development, human rights and humanitarian issues, as well as if conducted in full compliance with international law, by taking feasible precautions to minimize the risk of harm to civilians in all areas of operations;

Malian Defence and Security Forces

“43. Affirms that the gradual restoration and extension of State authority across the territory of Mali, in particular the reformed and reconstituted MDSF, consistent with the provisions of the Agreement and in accordance with international human rights law and international humanitarian law, as applicable, would contribute significantly to the stability of Mali and to deter the terrorist threat, and thus facilitate the fulfilment by MINUSMA of its mandate to stabilize Mali;

“44. Strongly condemns the continued terrorist attacks against MDSF, expresses serious concerns about repeated allegations of violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by MDSF in the conduct of counterterrorism operations, including in Central Mali, urges the Government of Mali to carry out transparent and credible investigations on alleged violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by MDSF, calls for those responsible for such violations or abuses to be held accountable, takes positive note of the measures announced by the Government of Mali in response to several allegations referred to above and urges for the effective implementation of those measures, in pursuance of the conditions referred to above;

“45. Requests MINUSMA to ensure that any of its support to the MDSF is provided in strict compliance with the Human Rights Due Diligence Policy on United Nations support to non-United Nations security forces (HRDDP), calls upon the Government of Mali to implement all recommendations made by MINUSMA in the framework of the HRDDP, and encourages international partners to insist on respect for international human rights law, international humanitarian law and accountability as a necessary condition when partnering with the MDSF or other armed actors;

“46. Urges MINUSMA and the Government of Mali to redouble their efforts towards ensuring a swift, full and effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on support to the redeployment of MDSF;

“47. Encourages bilateral and multilateral partners to continue to increase their support to accelerate the redeployment of the MDSF, once reformed and reconstituted, to the North of Mali, particularly by providing relevant equipment and training, in coordination with the Government of Mali and MINUSMA and within the framework of the Agreement;

Force conjointe du G5 Sahel

“48. Stresses that the efforts of the FC-G5S to counter the activities of terrorist groups and other organized criminal groups will contribute to create a more secure environment in the Sahel region, and thus facilitate the fulfilment by MINUSMA of its mandate to stabilize Mali, and further stresses that operational and logistical support from MINUSMA, as per the conditions set by resolution 2391 (2017), has the potential to allow the FC-G5S, given its current level of capacities, to enhance its ability to deliver on its mandate;

“49. Welcomes the signing on 23 February 2018 of a technical agreement between the United Nations, the EU and the G5 Sahel with a view to providing specified operational and logistical support through MINUSMA to the FC-G5S, as per the conditions set by resolution 2391 (2017), further welcomes the operationalization of the support to the FC-G5S through the technical agreement following the disbursement of a contribution of the EU for an amount of 10 million euros, and calls on donors to further contribute without delay, in order to guarantee full implementation and functionality of the technical agreement;

“50. Requests the Secretary-General to enhance exchange of information between MINUSMA and the G5 Sahel States, through provision of relevant intelligence;

“51. Recalls that adherence to the compliance framework referred to in resolution 2391 (2017) is essential in ensuring the required trust among the populations, and thus the effectiveness and legitimacy of the FC-G5S;

“52. Requests MINUSMA to ensure that any of its support to the FC-G5S is provided in strict compliance with the Human Rights Due Diligence Policy on United Nations support to non-United Nations security forces (HRDDP), and calls upon the FC-G5S to cooperate with the United Nations in implementing the HRDDP, including by ensuring that the relevant monitoring and reporting mechanisms are in place and functional;

French forces

“53. Authorizes French forces, within the limits of their capacities and areas of deployment, to use all necessary means until the end of MINUSMA’s mandate as authorized in this resolution, to intervene in support of elements of MINUSMA when under imminent and serious threat upon request of the Secretary-General, and requests France to report to the Council on the implementation of this mandate in Mali and to coordinate its reporting with the reporting by the Secretary-General referred to in paragraph 69 below;

European Union contribution

“54. Calls on the European Union, notably its Special Representative for the Sahel and its EUTM Mali and EUCAP Sahel Mali missions, to coordinate closely with MINUSMA and bilateral partners of Mali engaged to assist the Malian authorities in the Security Sector Reform (SSR), as provided for by the Agreement and consistent with paragraph 38 (a) (ii) above;

Capacities of MINUSMA, safety and security of MINUSMA’s personnel

“55. Requests the Secretary-General to take all necessary steps, including through the full use of existing authorities and extraordinary administrative measures, to enable MINUSMA to reach its full operational capacity without further delay;

“56. Urges MINUSMA’s troop- and police- contributing countries to expedite the procurement and deployment of all necessary contingent-owned equipment, urges Member States to provide troops and police that have adequate capabilities, predeployment and, where appropriate, in situ training and equipment, including enablers, specific to the operating environment, in order for MINUSMA to fulfil its mandate, further urges Members States which do not meet the above mentioned criteria to consider positively the armoured personnel carrier lease offers formulated by equipment-contributing countries, and welcomes the assistance of Member States to MINUSMA’s troop- and police-contributing countries in this regard;

“57. Commends the commitment of the troop- and police-contributing countries in implementing the MINUSMA’s mandate in a challenging environment, and in this connection, takes note of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the United Nations and the troop- and police-contributing countries, and calls on troop- and police-contributing countries to fully and effectively implement the provisions of these MoUs and to declare all nationals caveats as well;

“58. Welcomes the initiatives undertaken by the Secretary General to standardize a culture of performance in UN peacekeeping, and calls on him to continue his efforts to develop an integrated performance policy framework and apply it to MINUSMA, requests the Secretary-General to seek to increase the number of women in MINUSMA, as well as to ensure the meaningful participation of women in all aspects of operations;

“59. Takes note of the presentation of the report on “Improving Security of United Nations Peacekeepers”, welcomes the action plan developed by MINUSMA to improve the security of its personnel, encourages its swift and continued implementation, and requests the Secretary-General to continue to take all appropriate additional measures to review and enhance the safety and security of MINUSMA’s personnel and to enable MINUSMA to execute effectively its mandate in a complex security environment that includes asymmetric threats, including through:

– improving MINUSMA’s intelligence and analysis capacities, including surveillance and monitoring capacities, within the limits of its mandate,

– providing training and equipment to counter explosive devices, including enhanced support to troop and police contributing countries to deploy the environment specific mine-protected vehicles needed under the current Force requirements,

– improving logistics in mission, in particular by securing MINUSMA’s logistical supply routes, including through the deployment of combat convoy battalions and the use of modern technology such as multiple sensors, intelligence fusion and unmanned aerial systems, as well as by exploring potential alternative logistical supply routes,

– enhancing camps protection, including through the urgent deployment of indirect fire attack early warning devices, such as ground alert radars, on premises not yet equipped,

– implementing more effective casualty and medical evacuation procedures, as well as deploying enhanced medical evacuation capacities,

– taking active and effective measures to improve the planning and functioning of MINUSMA’s safety and security facilities and arrangements,

– securing long-term rotation schemes for critical capabilities as well as exploring innovative options to promote partnerships between equipment, troop- and police-contributing countries;

“60. Calls upon Member States, especially those in the region, to ensure the free, unhindered and expeditious movement to and from Mali of all personnel, as well as equipment, provisions, supplies and other goods, which are for the exclusive and official use of MINUSMA, in order to facilitate the timely and cost-effective delivery of the logistical supply of MINUSMA, and in this regard, requests the Secretary-General to take all necessary measures to facilitate the logistical supply of MINUSMA and to consolidate supply routes, including through using alternative routes;

Obligations under international law, human rights policy and related aspects

“61. Urges the Malian authorities to further combat impunity and, in this regard, to ensure that all perpetrators of crimes involving violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law, including those involving sexual and gender based violence, are held accountable and brought to justice without undue delay, and also urges the Malian authorities to continue to cooperate with the ICC, in accordance with Mali’s obligations under the Rome Statute, in matters that are within its jurisdiction;

“62. Urges all parties to comply with obligations under international humanitarian law to respect and protect humanitarian and medical personnel, facilities and relief consignments, and take all required steps to allow and facilitate the full, safe, immediate and unimpeded access of humanitarian actors for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to all people in need, while respecting the United Nations humanitarian guiding principles and applicable international law;

“63. Reiterates that the Malian authorities have primary responsibility to protect civilians in Mali, recalls its past resolutions on the Protection of civilians in armed conflicts, Children and armed conflicts, and Women, peace and security, calls upon MINUSMA and all military forces in Mali to take them into account and to abide by international humanitarian, human rights and refugee law, recalls the importance of training in this regard, urges all parties to implement the conclusions on Children And Armed Conflict in Mali adopted by the Security Council working group on 19 June 2018, calls upon the Government of Mali to finalize and sign a joint communique with the UN on addressing sexual and gender-based violence in conflict, and further calls upon the Plateforme armed group to implement the commitments contained in its Communiqué sur la prévention des violences sexuelles liées au conflit au Mali of June 2016 and upon the Coordination armed group to make similar commitments;

“64. Requests MINUSMA to take fully into account gender considerations as a cross-cutting issue throughout its mandate and to assist the Malian authorities in ensuring the full and effective participation, involvement and representation of women at all levels and at an early stage of the stabilization phase, including the security sector reform and disarmament, demobilization and reintegration processes, as well as in reconciliation and electoral processes, further requests MINUSMA to assist the parties to ensure women’s full and active participation in the implementation of the Agreement, and further requests enhanced reporting by MINUSMA to the Security Council on this issue;

“65. Requests the Secretary-General to ensure full compliance of MINUSMA with the United Nations zero-tolerance policy on sexual exploitation and abuses and to keep the Council fully informed if such cases of misconduct occur, and urges troop- and police-contributing countries to take appropriate preventative action, including predeployment awareness training, and to ensure full accountability in cases of such conduct involving their personnel;

“66. Requests MINUSMA to take fully into account child protection as a cross-cutting issue throughout its mandate and to assist the Malian authorities in ensuring that the protection of children’s rights is taken into account, inter alia, in disarmament, demobilization and reintegration processes and in security sector reform in order to end and prevent violations and abuses against children;

Environmental issues

“67. Requests MINUSMA to consider the environmental impacts of its operations when fulfilling its mandated tasks and, in this context, to manage them as appropriate and in accordance with applicable and relevant General Assembly resolutions and United Nations rules and regulations, and to operate mindfully in the vicinity of cultural and historical sites;

“68. Notes the importance for the Government of Mali and the United Nations to take into consideration, as appropriate, the security implications of the adverse effects of climate change and other ecological changes and natural disasters, among other factors, in their activities, programs and strategies in Mali;

Small arms and light weapons

“69. Calls upon the Malian authorities, with the assistance of MINUSMA, consistent with paragraph 16 above, and international partners, to address the issue of the proliferation and illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons in accordance with the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Their Ammunition and Other Related Materials and the United Nations Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons, in order to ensure the safe and effective management, storage and security of their stockpiles of small arms and light weapons and the collection and/or destruction of surplus, seized, unmarked or illicitly held weapons, and further stresses the importance of the full implementation of its resolutions 2017 (2011), 2117 (2013) and 2220 (2015);

Reports by the Secretary-General

“70. Requests the Secretary-General to report to the Security Council every three months after the adoption of this resolution on the implementation of this resolution, focusing:

(i) on the progress in the implementation of the Agreement and on MINUSMA’s efforts to support it,

(ii) on progress in the implementation of the measures taken to improve MINUSMA’s performance and effectiveness to implement its mandate, as outlined in paragraphs 55 to 60 above, including measures to enhance the safety and security of MINUSMA’s personnel and to implement a comprehensive approach to protection of civilians,

(iii) on coordination, exchange of information and, when applicable, mutual operational and logistical support, between MINUSMA, the MDSF, the FC-G5S, the French Forces and the European Union missions in Mali, as outlined in paragraph 41 above;

“71. Further requests the Secretary-General, seeking perspectives from all relevant parties, to include every six months in his regular reports an update on the development and implementation of the integrated strategic framework referred to above, and encourages that this integrated strategic framework also includes a transition plan with a view to handing over relevant tasks to the UNCT based on their mandates and comparative advantages as well as on a mapping of capabilities and gaps, a resource mobilization strategy that involves the full range of multilateral and bilateral partners, as well as a possible long-term exit strategy of the Mission on the basis of improved security and political conditions as well as of progress in the implementation of the Agreement;

“72. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.”

