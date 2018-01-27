27 Jan 2018

Security Council condemns 'barbaric' terrorist attack in central Mali that killed dozens on civilian bus

Report
from UN News Service
Published on 27 Jan 2018 View Original

The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned the “barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack” on 25 January against a bus transporting civilians near Boni, in central Mali, during which 26 people from Mali and Burkina Faso, including children, were killed.

In a press statement issued late Friday evening, the Council expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Governments of Mali and Burkina Faso.

The members of the Security Council went on to express solidarity with Mali in its fight against terrorism and stressed the need to intensify regional and international efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, which may be conducive to terrorism.

Underlining the need to bring the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts to justice, the Security Council urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Governments of Mali and Burkina Faso as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The Security Council commended the efforts of the region, including through the development of a G5 Sahel Joint Force, to address the transnational dimension of the terrorist threat in the Sahel region, and encouraged further progress in this regard.

