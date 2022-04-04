Security Council 2374 Committee Holds Meeting with Mali, Regional States and Organizations to Discuss Implementation of 2374 Sanctions Measures

SC/14851

4 APRIL 2022

On 16 March 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali held informal consultations to hear statements related to the implementation of the sanctions regime by the delegations of Mali, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Ghana (in its capacity as chair of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS), Guinea, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, and the African Union.

The Chair of the Committee invited all delegations to share with Committee members the challenges faced in enforcing the targeted measures (international travel ban and assets freeze) established by the Security Council against the individuals designated by the Committee.

In their statements, participant delegations underscored factors such as, inter alia, the porosity of borders in the region, and the low level of access to banking services as obstacles to the full enforcement of sanctions. They commented on regional dynamics, and some of them expressed their views on the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on Mali.

Regional States and Organizations commended the efforts of the Committee in fostering dialogue with countries in the region and other regional actors.

Members of the Committee expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to discuss and engage with regional States and actors, whose cooperation is essential for the efficacy of the sanctions regime. They also stressed that the sole objective of the sanctions regime is to promote peace and stability in Mali and encouraged all signatory parties of the 2015 Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali to redouble the efforts related to its implementation.

