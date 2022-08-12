Security Council 2374 Committee concerning Mali Holds Informal Consultations with Its Panel of Experts

SC/14997

On 28 July, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts on Mali, submitted in accordance with paragraph 4 of resolution 2590 (2021).

The Committee heard a presentation by the members of the Panel of Experts. During the informal consultations, the members of the Panel of Experts highlighted the need to prioritize the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali and to reactivate its follow-up mechanisms. They noted the important role that neighbouring countries and regional organizations play in implementing the Agreement and the sanctions regime established by resolution 2374 (2017). The presentation was followed by a discussion between Committee members and the Panel of Experts.

The Chair of the Committee underlined that the sanctions regime on Mali must continue to promote the implementation of the Agreement to stabilize the country and expressed concern over the volatile security conditions and related loss of lives of civilians and peacekeepers.

Following the Panel’s submission of its final report to the Security Council no later than 15 August, the report will be issued as a document of the Security Council, and it will be available in all official languages on the 2374 Committee’s webpage at www.un.org/securitycouncil/sanctions/2374/press-releases.

