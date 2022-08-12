Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Mali

SG/SM/21411

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack against the Malian Armed Forces in Tessit, Ansongo region, on 7 August, which resulted in a high number of casualties and loss of life. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Mali, who continue to pay a high price in their continued fight against terrorism. He wishes a swift recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations, including through the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), to support efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in Mali.

