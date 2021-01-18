Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack on United Nations Convoy in Mali

SG/SM/20536

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) that took place on 15 January near Tessalit in Kidal region, which resulted in the death of an Egyptian peacekeeper and serious injuries to another.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, as well as to the people and Government of Egypt. He wishes a speedy and full recovery to the injured peacekeeper.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. The United Nations will spare no efforts in supporting the Malian authorities in identifying and promptly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Mali.

