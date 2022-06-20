Secretary-General strongly condemns deadly attack on peacekeepers in Kidal, Mali

SG/SM/21334

19 JUNE 2022

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the improvised explosive device attack today in Kidal against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) conducting a search and detection operation for mines.

One peacekeeper from Guinea was killed in the attack.

The Secretary-General conveys his heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and his brothers in arms, as well as to the people and authorities of Guinea.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and authorities of Mali in their pursuit of peace and security.

