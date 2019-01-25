25 Jan 2019

Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack against Mali Mission Peacekeepers

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 25 Jan 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19444-PKO/763

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the improvised explosive device attack against a United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) convoy near Douentza, Mopti region, this morning. Two peacekeepers from Sri Lanka were killed and six injured. A peacekeeper from Burkina Faso was injured in a separate improvised explosive device attack against another Mission convoy near Douentza yesterday.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the Government of Sri Lanka and the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack, so that they can be brought to justice as swiftly as possible.

These cowardly acts will not deter MINUSMA’s determination to support the people and Government of Mali in their pursuit of peace and stability.

For information media. Not an official record.

