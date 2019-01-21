Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack Against Camp of United Nations Peacekeepers in Mali

SG/SM/19438-PKO/761

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the complex attack against the camp of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) this morning in Aguelhok, Kidal region. Ten peacekeepers from Chad were killed and at least 25 injured. MINUSMA forces responded robustly and a number of assailants were killed.

The Secretary-General conveys his heartfelt condolences to the Government of Chad, and the families and loved ones of the deceased. He wishes a swift recovery to the injured and pays tribute to the dedication and courage of the men and women serving in MINUSMA at great personal risk and sacrifice.

The Secretary-General calls on the Malian authorities, as well as the signatory armed groups to the peace agreement, to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice as swiftly as possible. He recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. The Secretary-General reaffirms that such acts will not diminish the resolve of the United Nations to continue supporting the people and Government of Mali in their efforts to build peace and stability in the country.

For information media. Not an official record.