Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack in Mali That Killed 3 United Nations Peacekeepers from Côte d’Ivoire

SG/SM/20533

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attack by unidentified armed elements against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Timbuktu region, which resulted in the death of three Ivorian peacekeepers.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, as well as to the people and Government of Côte d’Ivoire. He wishes speedy and full recovery to the six injured peacekeepers.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no efforts in identifying and promptly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Mali.

For information media. Not an official record.