Secretary-General Hails Historic Meeting of Committee Monitoring Agreement on Peace, Reconciliation in Mali

SG/SM/20579

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the Malian people on the historic meeting of the Monitoring Committee of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation [Comité de suivi de l’Accord] held in Kidal, Mali, on 11 February. The high-level meeting, chaired by Sabri Boukadoum, Foreign Minister of Algeria, brought together six Malian ministers, the leadership of the signatory armed movements and the international mediation, represented at a high level.

This is the first time that a Monitoring Committee meeting has taken place outside Bamako since the signature of the Peace Agreement in 2015.

The Secretary-General welcomes this new momentum and the growing trust among the signatory parties. He encourages the signatory parties to build upon this positive dynamic by translating the agreed commitments into actions so that the Malian people could reap the benefits of peace.

