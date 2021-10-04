Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attack on Peacekeepers in Mali, Calls for Perpetrators to be Held Accountable

SG/SM/20947

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the improvised explosive device attacks today against a convoy of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) near Tessalit, Kidal region. A peacekeeper from Egypt was killed and four others were seriously injured.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the family of the victim, as well as the Government and people of Egypt. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Mali.