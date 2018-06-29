29 Jun 2018

Secretary-General Condemns Complex Attack against G5 Sahel Joint Force Headquarters in Mali, Which Killed Several soldiers

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19122

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the complex attack perpetrated against the G5 Sahel Joint Force’s headquarters today. Several people were killed in the attack, including troops belonging to the G5 Sahel Joint Force and the Malian armed forces. The Secretary-General expresses his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary‑General underscores the important role the G5 Sahel Joint Force plays in countering violent extremism and terrorism in the Sahel region and urges the international community to step up its support to the Joint Force. The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) continues to provide logistical support to the G5 Sahel Joint Force as per resolution 2391 (2017).

For information media. Not an official record.

