Secretary-General Condemns Attack against Temporary Base of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali

SG/SM/20580

The following statement was issued by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the complex attack by unidentified armed elements against a temporary operating base of the United Nations Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali (MINUSMA) in Kerena, Douentza region. The attack, which took place on 10 February, resulted in the wounding of 27 Togolese peacekeepers and the death of 1 peacekeeper.

The Secretary-General expresses his deep condolences to the family of the victim, and to the people and Government of Togo. He wishes a full recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General emphasizes that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no efforts in promptly holding to account the perpetrators of this heinous attack.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Mali.

