Key characteristics of the G5 Sahel:

• Home to 80 million people; population projected to double in 20 years

• More than 4 million people are recurrently food insecure

• 1 in 4 people live in conflict areas

• 1 out of 3 or 4 children and youth are out of school

• 80% of lands in the Sahel are estimated to be degraded

• Persistent high burden of chronic and acute malnutrition