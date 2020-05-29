Satellite imagery to support WFP emergency response

CONTEXT

In 2019, the region of Mopti in central Mali faced a dramatic deterioration of its security situation. The presence of armed groups and self-defense militias, increasing criminality and intercommunal tensions triggered a spiral of violence, leading to a loss of livelihoods for displaced populations and difficulties in cultivating fields and accessing markets for those who have remained in their villages.

To overcome access constraints, WFP Mali used high-resolution satellite imagery1 , a homogeneous and objective data source able to scan the whole area of interest every six days. By detecting physical impacts of the conflict, such as cropland abandonment, the analysis provides a comprehensive overview of the 2019 post-harvest situation in Mopti region, allowing to identify vulnerability patterns and hotspots.

PROJECT OBJECTIVES

The products resulting of this pilot analysis are an overview map and population estimates in areas affected by agricultural decline. They provide evidence to inform WFP and all partners, contributing for :

• Food security analysis - in support of the Cadre Harmonisé of November 2019 and March 2020;

• Humanitarian response - as a tool to enhance targeting and decision-making mechanisms;

• Advocacy - by bringing to light tangible impacts of the ongoing violence in hard-to-reach areas.

KEY POINTS

• A decrease in cultivated land area was detected for 25% of Mopti localities in 2019, compared to pre-conflict years.

• Localities affected by medium to severe cropland loss are situated in the south-eastern part of the region, where an exacerbated intercommunal violence occurs.

• Violent events2 were reported in most localities where agricultural decline was detected in 2019.