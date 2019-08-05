05 Aug 2019

Sahel: Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, the Niger and Senegal Regional overview - July 2019

from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Key points

• Food insecurity and malnutrition are exacerbated by persistent conflict and violence, severely affecting communities particularly in the Lake Chad region, eastern and western Niger, northern and eastern Burkina Faso, and northern and central Mali.

In numbers:

9.7 million people projected to be severely food insecure in June-August 2019

2 million children are at risk of acute malnutrition in the Lake Chad Basin, Burkina Faso, Mali and western Niger

USD 166.8 million required by FAO under its three-year programme (2018–2021)

