Resumption of MINUSMA air operations

Bamako, 20 January 2022 - Following a series of fruitful discussions with the Malian authorities, MINUSMA is resuming its air operations. The Mission welcomes the spirit of cooperation and partnership that prevailed during these talks.

MINUSMA reiterates its commitment to continue to support Mali in its efforts to restore lasting peace, security and stability. It reaffirms its willingness to build on the gains already made in terms of securing goods and people, as well as on aspects related to the peace dividend, reconciliation and social cohesion.

MINUSMA remains committed to the stabilisation of Mali.

Background:

The Transitional Government had undertaken a reorganisation of its flight approval process in Mali. Pending the finalisation of these modalities, MINUSMA has suspended its flights within Mali, with the exception of medical evacuations.

MINUSMA uses its air assets to transport troops, civilian personnel and equipment, as well as for its ground security operations for the benefit of the population or Peacekeepers. These assets are also mobilised in support of Malian partners, particularly for transport and medical evacuations.