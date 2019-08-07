Research Terms of Reference - Mali Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Support, MLI1901, Mali

2.1. Rationale

Since March 2012, political instability and internal armed conflict have aggravated Mali’s precarious humanitarian situation, characterised by mass displacement, latent food insecurity and malnutrition, coupled with unpredictable weather conditions and economic instability. In this context, a Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) was set up in 2016, first to inform the humanitarian community of recently displaced people, and at a later stage to respond to those needs. 2018 saw a sharp increase in the caseload treated by RRM partners: 30% more alerts covering 55% more people compared to 2017 (NRC 2019).

Such an increase in the caseload calls for a stronger information management system for the RRM. The RRM is the only source of information systematically available on multisectorial needs after a conflict event or a natural disaster at countrylevel. The RRM partners are not only a valuable source of information for the rest of the humanitarian community, they are almost always the only one available. There is then a responsibility from the RRM partners to improve the quality of the outputs produced, in order to better serve the affected populations.

Currently, there is two RRM systems cohabiting in Mali: one mainly financed by ECHO, and one financed by OFDA, consisting of CRS and its local partners. ECHO’s system is constituted of Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) (technical lead), Action Contre la Faim (ACF), ACTED, Danish Church Aid (DCA), International Rescue Committee (IRC), Solidarités International. The OFDA system is formed by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and its local partners.

If REACH intervention is primarily targeted at ECHO’s partners, synergies will be found as much as possible with CRS and the OFDA system.

The purpose of REACH’s intervention is to support the RRM partners in collecting, maintaining and disseminating data on the needs of the populations directly impacted by humanitarian shocks in key humanitarian sectors. Indeed, even if the RRM partners are already fulfilling some of these functions, the quality of the products disseminated and their homogeneity needs to be improved.

To do so, REACH will provide a technical support to the partners by creating a toolbox regrouping assessments and analysis tools and methodology, as well as reporting and information production templates. Partners will then be trained on the use of those tools, as well as in improving their analysis and interpretation capacities. In parallel, additional analysis will be conducted on the existing data by REACH, in coordination with NRC and RRM partners.