Research Snapshot: The experiences of IDPs in Mali during COVID-19

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, governments around the world began implementing public health measures, such as quarantine. How do such measures affect the lives of internally displaced people (IDPs), and how can public health actors adapt approaches?

IDPs have specific vulnerabilities and needs

This qualitative study explored the experiences of IDPs and stakeholders in Mali, during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the government implemented public health measures such as social distancing, self - isolation, and quarantine. They found that the circumstances of IDPs (including crowded living conditions, lack of access to clean water and healthcare) created additional barriers, both for IDPs in adhering to public health guidelines, and for implementing organisations working with IDPs in Mali to deliver services during COVID-19. Improving awareness among IDPs of the disease may help to reduce these barriers.