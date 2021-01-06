Mali
Report of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali (S/2020/1222)
Attachments
I. Introduction
The present report of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali covers the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020.
The Bureau of the Committee consisted of José Singer Weisinger (Dominican Republic) as Chair and a representative of South Africa as Vice-Chair.
II. Background
By its resolution 2374 (2017) of 5 September 2017, the Security Council imposed a travel ban and an asset freeze on individuals and entities designated by the Committee in accordance with the listing criteria delineated in paragraph 8 of the resolution. Exemptions to the measures were provided for in the resolution. By the same resolution, the Council established the Committee to oversee the implementation of the sanctions measures and a panel of experts working under the direction of the Committee.
Pursuant to resolution 2541 (2020), the mandate of the Panel of Experts was extended until 30 September 2021. By its resolution 2541 (2020), the Security Council renewed the travel ban and asset freeze until 31 August 2021 on individuals and entities designated by the Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017).
Further background information on the Mali sanctions regime can be found in the previous annual reports of the Committee (S/2017/1126, S/2018/1124/Rev.1 and S/2019/968).