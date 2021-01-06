Report of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali (S/2020/1222)

By its resolution 2374 (2017) of 5 September 2017, the Security Council imposed a travel ban and an asset freeze on individuals and entities designated by the Committee in accordance with the listing criteria delineated in paragraph 8 of the resolution. Exemptions to the measures were provided for in the resolution. By the same resolution, the Council established the Committee to oversee the implementation of the sanctions measures and a panel of experts working under the direction of the Committee.