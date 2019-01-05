Report of the Secretary-General on the situation in Mali (S/2018/1174)
I. Introduction
- By its resolution 2423 (2018), the Security Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) until 30 June 2019 and requested me to report every three months on its implementation, focusing on progress in taking forward the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali (see S/2015/364 and S/2015/364/Add.1) and the efforts of MINUSMA to support it. The present report contains updates regarding major developments in Mali since my previous report (S/2018/866).
II. Major political developments
- Steps were taken by the signatory parties in the implementation of the peace agreement, including the launch of an accelerated disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and integration process, and the establishment of 10 district-level interim administrations in the Kidal, Ménaka and Timbuktu regions, including two in Taoudenni. No further progress took place, however, on the operationalization of the interim authorities and on agreement on integration quotas for the land forces. The Pact for Peace signed on 15 October between the Government of Mali and the United Nations committed the Malian parties to pursue and accelerate a more inclusive peace process. With a view to fostering a conducive environment for political and institutional reforms, Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga started consultations with political and societal actors, including the signatory armed movements.
A. Implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali
The Agreement Monitoring Committee held three regular meetings during the period under review to take stock of progress in the implementation of the Agreement. During the meeting held on 18 September, participants welcomed the appointment of a Minister for Social Cohesion, Peace and National Reconciliation, Lassine Bouaré, whose Ministry was established to coordinate the Government’s efforts to implement the Agreement.
During the meeting held on 15 October, Lassine Bouaré announced the establishment of a strategic forum and four national technical subcommittees mirroring the subcommittees of the Agreement Monitoring Committee tasked with the implementation of the Agreement. The Committee will continue to monitor progress in implementation and resolve differences between the parties. At its meeting on 12 November, the Agreement Monitoring Committee endorsed the establishment of a working group on the participation of women in the peace process, under the leadership of MINUSMA.
The Pact for Peace, which reaffirms the Government’s commitment to the full implementation of the Agreement, was signed in the same meeting by Minister Bouaré and my Special Representative for Mali. The Pact calls for more inclusivity in the peace process and reiterates that the armed groups should gradually disappear to give way to a reconstituted and reformed army. It also provides for international mediation efforts to make binding decisions in case of divergences between the parties, in conformity with article 52 of the Agreement. The signatory armed groups stated their full adherence to the Pact through an annex signed on the same day and agreed to launch the accelerated disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and integration process of the Operational Coordination Mechanism elements in Gao, Kidal and Timbuktu on 6 November.
During the same meeting, the representative of the independent observer presented the outline of its second report, covering the period from May to September, which was issued on 29 October. It focuses on progress and challenges impacting the implementation of the 22 March roadmap, including the situation in central Mali and criminal economic activities.
During its meeting on 21 November, the Agreement Monitoring Committee took note of the limited progress achieved in the implementation of the peac e agreement, finding that despite the start of the accelerated disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and integration process, there was no progress on the operationalization of the interim authorities. The signatory movements, in particular the Platform coalition of armed groups, expressed concern about the Government’s initiative to carry out an administrative and territorial restructuring and indicated that they may boycott the process.