Report of the Secretary-General on the situation in Mali (S/2018/1174)

I. Introduction

II. Major political developments

A. Implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali

The Agreement Monitoring Committee held three regular meetings during the period under review to take stock of progress in the implementation of the Agreement. During the meeting held on 18 September, participants welcomed the appointment of a Minister for Social Cohesion, Peace and National Reconciliation, Lassine Bouaré, whose Ministry was established to coordinate the Government’s efforts to implement the Agreement.

During the meeting held on 15 October, Lassine Bouaré announced the establishment of a strategic forum and four national technical subcommittees mirroring the subcommittees of the Agreement Monitoring Committee tasked with the implementation of the Agreement. The Committee will continue to monitor progress in implementation and resolve differences between the parties. At its meeting on 12 November, the Agreement Monitoring Committee endorsed the establishment of a working group on the participation of women in the peace process, under the leadership of MINUSMA.

The Pact for Peace, which reaffirms the Government’s commitment to the full implementation of the Agreement, was signed in the same meeting by Minister Bouaré and my Special Representative for Mali. The Pact calls for more inclusivity in the peace process and reiterates that the armed groups should gradually disappear to give way to a reconstituted and reformed army. It also provides for international mediation efforts to make binding decisions in case of divergences between the parties, in conformity with article 52 of the Agreement. The signatory armed groups stated their full adherence to the Pact through an annex signed on the same day and agreed to launch the accelerated disarmament, demobilization, reintegration and integration process of the Operational Coordination Mechanism elements in Gao, Kidal and Timbuktu on 6 November.

During the same meeting, the representative of the independent observer presented the outline of its second report, covering the period from May to September, which was issued on 29 October. It focuses on progress and challenges impacting the implementation of the 22 March roadmap, including the situation in central Mali and criminal economic activities.