Report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Mali (S/2020/1105)

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, is the third report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Mali. It covers the period from 1 July 2017 to 31 March 2020 and the information provided focuses on the six grave violations committed against children, the perpetrators thereof and the context in which the violations took place.

The report focuses on the central and northern regions of Mali and sets out the trends and patterns of grave violations against children by all parties to the conflict. Details of progress made in addressing grave violations against children are also provided.

The report concludes with a series of recommendations to end and prevent grave violations against children in Mali and improve the protection of children.