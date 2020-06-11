Regional overview of the humanitarian situation in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger: Situation overview: Niger – Tillabéri and Tahoua regions | March 2020

Context

Since the outbreak of violence in Mali in 2012, the border area between Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso has been characterized by a climate of insecurity due to the presence of armed groups, crime and rising tensions between communities. The security situation in Niger has deteriorated sharply since 2018 and has caused the internal displacement of 159,028 people in the Tillabéri and Tahoua regions as of March 2020. In addition, the provision of humanitarian assistance is subject to multiple constraints resulting in limitations to access affected populations due to security, geographic and climatic factors, as well as to measures taken as part of the state of emergency covering parts of the Tillabéri and Tahoua regions1. Limited humanitarian access is one of the factors at the origin of important information gaps about the scope, nature and severity of needs. To fill these information gaps, REACH has been implementing a monitoring of the humanitarian situation, financed by the U.S. Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) since January 2020, following a pilot phase in November 2019. This situation overview presents the main results for data collected in March 2020 in the Tillabéri and Tahoua regions and analyzes the development of main indicators in the Tillabéri region between November 2019 and March 2020.