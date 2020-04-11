Regional overview of the humanitarian situation in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger: Centre-Nord, Mopti, Nord, Sahel and Tillabéri, February 2020

Context

The border area between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger has been characterized by a climate of insecurity due to the presence of armed groups, criminality and rising tensions between communities. Access to affected populations is limited in some settlements due to the security situation, poor infrastructure and difficult geographical conditions. In collaboration with the humanitarian coordination mechanisms in the three countries, REACH has set up a monthly monitoring of the humanitarian situation in the departments located in the border area in order to address the lack of information about these settlements. The monthly assessment provides an overview of the relative severity of multisectoral needs between the geographical areas and their evolution across time. All the products related to this assessment are available on the REACH Resource Centre.

Methodology

The methodology used by REACH to collect information in the border zone between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger is the so-called “Area of Knowledge” methodology. The aim of this methodology is to collect, analyse and share up-to-date information about the region, including in areas that are difficult to access. The information collected concerns multi-sectoral humanitarian needs, accessibility of basic services and displacement dynamics. The data is collected at the settlement level, through interviews with key informants (KIs) selected on the basis of their recent (less than a month) and detailed knowledge of the situation in a settlement. Results are reported when at least 5% of the settlements in each region have been assessed and should be considered indicative of the humanitarian situation. For more information, please consult the Terms of Reference of the research.

Key messages

1 In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a critical need for access to healthcare, yet in a significant proportion of assessed settlements, KIs reported that the majority of the population does not have access to health facilities. The Sahel region seems the most heavily affected, with KIs reporting a lack of access to functional health services in 56% of assessed settlements, mainly due to the displacement of health workers and insecurity in the region. A lack of health infrastructure is cited as the main barrier to access in Mopti and Tillabéri. Respiratory problems are the main health-related problem in a growing proportion of localites in Tillabéri (21%), Sahel (19%) and Centre-Nord (16%), potentially linked to the dry season, which poses an additional vulnerability to COVID-19.

2 The Sahel, Centre Nord and Tillabéri regions seem to be most affected by a lack of access to sufficient water, and in Sahel and Centre-Nord, 21% and 33% of settlements reportedly have access to water within a 30 minute walk. Yet, while water seems relatively more available in Mopti and Nord, the proportion of assessed settlements using unimproved water points as their main water source was reportedly highest in these regions (17% and 34%). The majority of assessed settlements in each region does not use latrines, and in at least 75% in each region, the population does not use soap, ashes or sand when washing their hands, according to KIs.

3 As a result of the end of the harvest season, populations are reportedly moving increasingly to daily labour and petty trade, the latter accounting for the main livelihood activity for more than one-hird of assessed settlements. Yet, while there is an increased dependency on these livelihoods, COVID-related restrictions on transportation, gatherings and border closures may negatively affect them.