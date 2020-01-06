Regional Food Security and Nutrition Working Group: Terms of reference, November 2019

SCOPE OF WORK

The Regional Food Security and Nutrition Working Group aims to support intersectoral analysis sharing within humanitarian actors in the whole WCA Region (both at Regional and Country Levels), while strengthening technical guidance for a more coordinated strategic programation between Food Security and Nutrition sectors, whether in emergency context or not. Through its functions, the FSNWG must allow to better inform programming in the Region, and stress attention throughout decision makers.

It was proposed that the group’s work will cover initially the 9 Sahel countries. Other countries of ECOWAS will be covered if the need arises (emergency).

OBJECTIVES

Sharing of sectoral/cross-sectoral information and analysis covering West and Central Africa

• Share results and analysis from any needs assessments, response evaluations and surveys held in the Region to inform program and avoid duplications;

• Jointly identify most at-risk zones/areas based on concerted context analysis and latest evidences to strengthen sectoral and intersectoral coordination in terms of preparedness, response, advocacy and monitoring;

• Develop regular regional/multi-country/cross-border coordinated analysis to better identify gaps/needs and anticipate major threats/challenges on population needs;

• Invite - on a regular basis - humanitarian actors (field level, and/or other regional groups such as IMWG, or Emergency preparedness) to share contextualized information aiming to feed inter-sectoral technical debates and strengthen integrated program approaches/strategies;

• Share broadly and regularly lessons learnt/good practices, innovative approaches, evidences, impact analysis in order to strengthen implementing and monitoring capacities of National Sector/Cluster;

• Support the integration of West Africa CH and IPC-MA processes to ensure the use of a common language and analysis that would accurately indicate the severity of the situation to donors and humanitarian actors and enhance decision making;

• Ensure systematic exchange of information with other Regional working group and Country level coordination groups through externalization of monthly communication/information products.

Ensure technical support and integrated approaches between food security and nutrition interventions

• Monitor and report on ongoing humanitarian responses

• Ensure formulation of technical recommendations on harmonized/integrated, strategy and indicators and share broadly lessons learnt/good practices in order to strengthen implementing and monitoring capacities of National Sector/Cluster;

• Debate on interventions most likely to be effective in each situation, drawing on ex-post evaluations, lessons learned and examples of good practices/innovative approaches in food security and nutrition interventions/programs.

Advocacy

• Maintain strong advocacy on existing assessment cycles, tools and indicators to ensure agreement within Food Security and Nutrition partners;

• Draw attention of decision makers (UN Regional management, donors, OCHA/NY, ECOWAS, etc.) to priority areas by making joint statements to stimulate a speedy and appropriate response;

• Identify gaps in the allocation of respective resources.