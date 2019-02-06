Quarterly Factsheet: « Strengthening the resilience of populations displaced by the instability in Northern Mali » October - December 2018

Overview:

The « Strengthening the Resilience of populations displaced by the instability in Northern Mali » project is a regional project launched by UNHCR and financed by European Union through the EU Trust Fund for Africa, in 2017. The project will last three years (July 2017 – June 2020) and will be implemented in Niger, Mali, Mauritania and Burkina Faso. The objective is to strengthen the resilience of the populations forcibly displaced by instability in Northern Mali, to support peaceful coexistence between communities and to facilitate voluntary repatriation of refugees.

The project will contribute to the reduction of instability and vulnerability, through the creation of socioeconomic opportunities for the displaced populations, as well as the host community, easing local integration of displaced populations. Efforts will also be made to facilitate the reintegration of repatriated refugees in their zone of origin.

In Niger, the project will help to facilitate the socio-economic integration of Malian refugees into Nigerien public services while ensuring support for self-reliance and maintaining social cohesion with host communities.

 6,026 candidates registered by UNHCR for voluntary repatriation remaining in Niger at the end of 2018

 4,605 refugees voluntarily repatriated to Mali since the beginning of the project

 20,000 Malian refugees benefitted from awareness raising sessions of voluntary repatriation and zones of return in 2018

 758 beneficiaries trained in various vocational trainings (handicrafts, dairy production, animal breeding)

 3 Integrated health centres (Type II) under construction in Abala, Ayorou and Intikane