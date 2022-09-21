Project My Education / My Future - SCORE survey: Schools functionality and schooling patterns in the regions of Timbuktu, Gao and Mopti

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The low level of schooling rates in Mali are the result of several interdependent factors. Different kinds of insecurity, irregular school functioning, the under-appreciated value of education in the community, and financial difficulties in many households all contribute to poor schooling outcomes.

1. A first observation is the existence of a series of interconnected conflicts and local risks. Conflicts over land and natural resources, intergroup conflicts, political rivalries, exogenous risks such as COVID-19 or attacks by armed groups are all prevalent in the regions of Mali which were part of this study. Some conflicts are considered more significant than others depending on the respondents, but most people agree they have been exposed to all these threats at the same time. To these threats, are added some forms of insecurity that are related to the life of the community (e.g. theft, burglaries, vandalism) mainly in the Gao region. The Covid-19 pandemic is also a factor in the deterioration of living conditions in the surveyed areas. In general, levels of personal safety are particularly low. Particular attention must be paid here to rural populations whose food security is dramatically affected by different conflicts.

2. Conflict and other forms of violence against the person within the community has a direct effect on the ability for schools to operate. Low levels of school functioning in the studied areas are mainly due to the existence of repeated conflicts and threat perceptions felt by community members. Statistical analysis has made it possible to uncover the resilience factors that allow some schools to operate despite these disruptive dynamics. They are structured around two dimensions: community safety experience and the value communities attach to education. In other words, school functioning is far more effective in communities where the sense of security is high, and education is valued. In these communities the local security experience is characterised by low exposure to conflict, while citizens feel safe and more trustful of the security forces and public service delivery in general. Therefore, a secure environment is associated with access to state services, which help people to feel protected.

Schools’ operations tend to be stabilized within an environment in which school education is valued and encouraged. It is characterised by parents who encourage children to go to school and who consider education as a crucial lever for social integration. Under these circumstances community mobilization allows young people to feel listened to and access forms of education outside of school. In short, a school located in a safe community and which is better equipped to deliver educational outputs, while providing a secure environment for young people will be more likely to function uninterrupted.

3. A key finding is that even when schools are operating well, parents do not systematically send their children to school. The reasons for non-schooling are multiple and complex. Explanatory factors may vary depending on the child’s gender, age or socio-economic situation of the household. It is a bundle of factors that are cumulative and interconnected, leading to the child’s non-schooling or dropping out of education.

The analysis sought to identify the resources and determinants that encourage parents to send their children to school in spite of adversities that may deter them from making this choice. The results showed that schooling strategies largely depend on parents’ relationship with education, with parents who value education more likely to keep their children in school. This result is quite intuitive: the more parents value school education, the more they will tend to send their children to school. The insight that emerges from this finding is that the value of education serves as an asset which helps to overcome factors which would otherwise be considered obstacles to school attendance. In other words, the study finds that conflict, as threat to community life, is not a major factor which dissuades parents from sending their children to school. Access to services and socio-economic status are also decisive in the number of children attending school.

The relationship with education appears as a set of specific internalized values stabilized within the household, while the threats are more contextual and take place in the community environment. Therefore, values (factors which define the strength of feeling within the household towards education) and capacity for action (socio-economic situation of the household) structure schooling decisions independently of external threats. These two determinants are the main levers explaining the level of schooling in the three surveyed regions.

4. Children’s’ lack of interest in school appears to be a driving force behind unschooling. Often, the teenager who is not interested in school manages to convince his(her) parents of the need to end school attendance. The more sensitive the individual is to social interactions at school and satisfied with the school environment, the less likely the child is to consider dropping out of school. In other words, the more the attachment to the social dynamics of the school grows, non-interest in school becomes less important in explaining the decision to drop out of school. Adolescent’s attachment to sociability in school is defined as the extent to which the student feels close to his classmates, maintains a positive relationship with the school staff and finally considers himself personally happy to be in this environment. This indicator therefore combines three dimensions: the relationship with other students, the relationship with teachers and finally the level of individual satisfaction. The analysis shows that this level of attachment is mainly influenced by three determinants: inclusive governance at school, school education that places personal development and competency-based learning at the heart of the school experience and finally an education-friendly environment within the community.

5. SCORE findings make it possible to develop a broad framework for programmatic action. This points to interventions and actions aimed at improving schools’ operations and the schooling rate conceived through the prism of the school-family-community relationship (SFC)2. This “ecosystem” approach requires an understanding of the different interdependent environments in which children and adolescents develop and assessing the reciprocal influences. The results of the various statistical analyses conducted as part of this project suggest that programmatic interventions guided by the SFC approach may be particularly relevant. The recommendations suggested here are systematically based on the observed results. Three main courses of action can be developed: a) interventions must be carried out to strengthen children’s attachment to school; b) familiarize parents with school to help them value education and c) finally encourage the community’s attachment to school education. Each of these main axes can then be divided into a series of complementary and interdependent programme and policy actions.

Strengthening children’s attachment to school can be based on programmatic interventions focusing on the practical dimension (security and logistical conditions within schools), on the pedagogical dimension (approach based on educational skills, comfort and interest) and on the citizen dimension (strengthening the modalities of student participation in school governance). Parents’ familiarization with school can happen through the communication channel (awareness campaigns and other activities) and through the integration of parents into the «school world» (e.g. parents’ interventions within schools, improvement of the inclusiveness of representation structures within the school, partnership strategies between parents and the school, etc.). Given that education is a human right which puts a responsibility on state partie, (duty-bearers) financial support (e.g. cash transfer arrangements) should be used to support access to education for vulnerable households and thus limit the effects of socio-economic deprivation on school enrolment decisions. Finally, strengthening the community’s attachment to school education requires the promotion of a school valuing discourse that could be supported by community leaders, for example, through the development of practical activities linking the school and the community (e.g. activities of local associations within the school or in collaboration with the institution, provision of spaces by the community to ensure the involvement of former teachers and out-of-school children).