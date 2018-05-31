Prioritizing and Sequencing Peacekeeping Mandates: The Case of MINUSMA

Introduction

In June 2018, the UN Security Council is expected to renew the mandate of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). Ahead of the renewal, the Department of Peacekeeping Operations (DPKO) has commissioned an independent, strategic review of MINUSMA to inform the secretary-general’s recommendations to the Security Council on the mission’s mandate.

In this context, the International Peace Institute (IPI), the Stimson Center, and Security Council Report organized a workshop on May 8, 2018, to discuss MINUSMA’s mandate and political strategy. This workshop offered a platform for member states and UN actors to develop a shared understanding and common strategic assessment of the situation in Mali. The discussion was intended to help the Security Council make informed decisions with respect to the strategic orientation, prioritization, and sequencing of the mission’s mandate and actions on the ground.

The first session of the workshop focused on the conflict dynamics and the current state of the peace process in Mali. Experts discussed potential ways to address the challenges facing the political process, including the peace agreement’s lack of inclusivity and relevance to non-signatory armed actors, the deterioration of the security situation, and weak state legitimacy. In the second session, participants discussed the Security Council’s objectives in Mali and how to strategically prioritize the mission’s activities in order to achieve these goals.

With a focus on providing support to the political process, the extension of state authority, security sector reform, and to other security actors, participants discussed how the Council could reflect these strategic priorities in the upcoming MINUSMA mandate. Several participants also highlighted potential tensions among mandated tasks, noting the need to consider more closely how each fits into the mission’s political strategy in order to achieve the Council’s strategic objectives.