Preliminary analysis of risks and vulnerabilities in the cross-border region of Liptako-Gourma - R-CAP Resilience Common Analysis and Prioritization

SUMMARY

This preliminary analysis is a joint initiative by the Regional Resilience Working Group of the United Nations in Central and Western Africa (UNDG WCA), the Emergency Preparedness and Response Working Group (EPR) and OECD’s Unit on Crisis and Fragility.

It seeks to encourage joint programming of humanitarian, development and security interventions and to ensure a coordinated and targeted response to the crisis in the Liptako-Gourma Triangle, a transboundary area located between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali. The report highlights major risks and vulnerabilities, and the structural factors that trigger or aggravate them, whilst also focusing on the capacities and assets which can enhance resilience in the region.

Key findings are summarized below :

Risks and vulnerabilities :

• Since 2012, the border region between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger has been affected by a climate of insecurity and violence. The recent deterioration of the situation, marked by the proliferation of armed groups, the resurgence of community conflicts and the rise of violent extremism, raises serious regional and international concerns.

• In response, additional national Defense and Security Forces (FDS) have been deployed in the area, supported by international actors such as the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), the French Force Barkhane, the US Special Forces and the joint G5 Sahel Force. However, it is acknowledged that adopting an exclusively security-oriented approach cannot succeed in addressing the structural drivers of the crisis in order to strengthen the resilience of communities sharing this common space.

• While violence feeds on the instability generated by the Lybian crisis and the conflict in northern Mali, the deterioration of security in the border region also responds to strictly local rationales, and is exacerbated by historically entrenched risks and vulnerabilities.

• The region is characterised by low levels of income and high multidimensional poverty. Between 2015 and 2018, the number of severely food insecure people has increased by over 60%, equivalent to 875,000 people (or 9% of the total population).

• The region records very high rates of population growth (between 3 and 4% per year), which in turn is reflected in the youth of the population; under fifteens represent around 50% of the population in the border zone.

• A vast majority of the population of Liptako-Gourma (90%) live in rural areas. The economy is centred around agriculture and livestock farming. Agricultural production is low and only represents a small proportion of the national GDP. Extensive traditional livestock farming, suitable to the ecosystems in the area, is economically profitable to all three countries. However, water and fodder scarcity, the reduction of grazing land as a result of agricultural land expansion, and mounting insecurity have disrupted traditional transhumance corridors. This in turn fuels tensions between farmers and livestock herders around access to resources (water, land and pasture).

• Climate change and natural hazard-related disasters exacerbate these vulnerabilities. Since the 1980s, the Liptako-Gourma region has regularly been affected by drought. Gao region is particularly vulnerable. Drought and environmental degradation have a negative impact on food and nutrition security, access to drinking water for people and animals, and households purchasing power. In addition, approximately 100,000 people are annually exposed to the risk of flooding in the border area. The Niger region of Tillaberi is especially at risk, partly as a result of the overflow of the Niger River. A lack of consultation regarding the management of dams may lead to cross-border flooding. Existing climate and hazard analyses have reached different conclusions on the relative levels of vulnerability to floods and droughts of each specific geographic area. These discrepancies point to the challenges in obtaining reliable climate risk assessments at the local level, which further complicates the identification of appropriate solutions.

• Although inter and intra-regional disparities can be stark, literacy and school enrolment rates are generally low in the border region, particularly for girls and in secondary education. The growing insecurity and the recent fodder crisis led to the closure of 1,000 schools in the border area in 2018. Weak infrastructure, lack of medical staff and insecurity significantly hamper access to health services, which is generally lower in this zone than in the rest of the three countries. Infant-child mortality rates are higher than the national averages. Cross-border epidemics of meningitis, measles and cholera are often recorded.

• Specific risks and vulnerabilities weigh on women, due to the marked gender inequalities and the deteriorating security situation. Women participate less in economic and political life. They have little access to education and reproductive health, and low awareness of HIV/AIDS. In the Sahel, Tillaberi and Tahoua regions, more than 75% of women ages 20 to 24 get married before the age of 18. They are subject to increased risks of sexual violence in the face of growing insecurity and the proliferation of armed groups. The rise of violent extremist groups threatens their rights. How gender norms and inequalities impact on regional dynamics is rarely taken into account.

• In August 2018, the border region was home to more than 85,000 refugees, including 24,000 Malians in Burkina Faso and 54,000 Malians in Niger. The current situation in Mali does not allow for a large-scale return of refugees, so their absorption into national and local development plans and national social protection systems is critical. In 2018, the decline of the security situation in Burkina Faso resulted in the displacement of 7,500 people to Mali whose basic needs remain unmet. The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) now stands at 145,000; a fourfold increase in the area since December 2017. The increase is significant in all three countries. A large number of these people are children. Refugee and IDPs face difficulties in accessing basic social services, risks of gender-based sexual violence and child abuse, and have poor economic prospects.

• Organized crime in the border region contributes to the climate of insecurity and violence. The common borders are both transit zones for weapons and drugs and consumption areas. Libyan weapons constitute the bulk of arms flows in the Liptako-Gourma Triangle, but trade of craft weapons built by local gunsmiths in rural areas of the border is also significant. Arms-emitting markets have been identified on the Mali side and in the north of the Tillaberi region. Livestock theft and organized crime are a considerable resource for armed groups and are often a source of conflict between border communities. The area is also a place of migrant smuggling, with partnerships between terrorist groups and networks of migrant smugglers.

• Inter- and intra-community conflicts have multiplied in some areas fueld by competition for resources and marked social polarization. The coexistence of customary and state law and the duality of arbitration bodies create legal uncertainty that further complicate the resolution of local conflicts. Customary norms are struggling to adapt to new dynamics and conflict resolution mechanisms are generally losing ground, although this is not true across the board. The relative effectiveness of these mechanisms does have an impact on the prevalence of conflict, which varies from one area to another.

• National Justice, Defence and Security systems generally face a crisis of legitimacy in the area. This may be partly explained by repeated abuses as well as by unmet demands for welfare services. However, the degree of trust towards the States by border communities varies from one locality to another and is not uniformly low. Grievances and claims are not identical across communities, over time or towards one actor or the other. It is important to grasp these nuances in order to identify which drivers can strengthen or renew confidence in formal State institutions.

• Since 2012, the influence of terrorist groups has increased in the border area. Initially concentrated in central Mali, the threat now extends to north and eastern Burkina Faso, and along the Niger border. Targets of attacks range from national defense and security forces, international peacekeeping forces, local authorities, customary chiefs, religious leaders, humanitarian actors to civilians populations. Terrorist groups do not form a unified movement but a heterogeneous set of groups with constantly changing allegiances. These groups have managed to establish themselves locally by exploiting the resentments of people towards one another and towards the State. To solve this crisis, partners will have to adopt differentiated approaches according to local contexts and conflict dynamics.

• The intricacies of the radicalization phenomenon which is gaining ground in the area can not be understood when considering radicalization from an exclusively religious perspective. Factors that motivate people to join jihadist movements are as diverse as the need to gain income or acquire a social status, the will to defend the interests of one’s community, to protect oneself or to break with a social order deemed to be unfair. Since 2012, Islamist armed groups active in the area have significantly focused their recruitment on young people of the Peul (Fulani) ethnic group.

• Militias and self-defence groups of diverse ethnic compositions have proliferated. These groups are regularly accused of human rights abuses and violations. Many Fulanis who are suspected to collaborate or take part in terrorist groups are among the victims. The use of these self-defence militias by the armed forces in the fight against terrorism reinforces inter-community tensions, based on mutual confusion and accusations.

• Security incidents against humanitarian workers are on the rise and access to populations is becoming increasingly difficult. The increase in military operations could further complicate the situation, highlighting the need to improve dialogue and coordination between humanitarian, development and military actors. United Nations agencies and NGOs face a major challenge in adapting to this new operational environment, particularly in recently affected areas, such as northern Burkina Faso.

• The three States cooperate on a technical basis but cooperation around shared challenges is not systematic and the operationalisation of a transversal vision of the cross-border space is lagging behind.