A Peacekeeper dies in Tessalit after an IED explosion

Bamako, 2 October 2021 - A MINUSMA peacekeeper died today after his convoy hit an improvised explosive device in Tessalit, Kidal region, early this afternoon, with four others seriously injured.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of (MINUSMA), Mr. El-Ghassim WANE, strongly condemned these attacks: "this incident is a sad reminder of the permanent danger that hangs over our peacekeepers and of the sacrifices made for peace in Mali", he stressed.

Mr. WANE paid tribute to the soldier who died in the performance of his mission. He also wished a speedy and full recovery to the injured, who have been evacuated and are receiving the necessary care. He offered his deepest condolences to the Government of the deceased, to his family and comrades-in-arms.

Mr. WANE reaffirmed that today's cowardly attack only strengthened MINUSMA determination to support Mali and its people in their quest for peace and stability.