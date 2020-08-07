Note on Trends of Human Rights Violations and Abuses in Mali - 1 April – 30 June 2020

It provides a contextual analysis of the human rights situation between 1 April and 30 June 2020 and a general overview of trends of human rights violations and abuses documented by the MINUSMA Human Rights and Protection Division (hereinafter the Division or HRPD) during the period under review. The information contained in this note has been collected in accordance with the methodology of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and in pursuance of the monitoring and investigation strategy put in place by the Division in the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are based on documented and verified facts as well as on regular observation, fact-finding and in-depth investigation missions conducted by teams from human rights offices in Gao, Kidal, Ménaka, Mopti, Timbuktu, and Bamako, which covers the District of Bamako and the regions of Kayes, Koulikoro, Ségou, and Sikasso, as well as the thematic units of the Division based in Bamako. Despite the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the support of the MINUSMA Force and UNPOL, the Division conducted three (3) special investigation and fact-finding missions in Djongue Ouro (Fakala Commune, Djenne cercle, region of Mopti) on 8 May 2020; in Sikasso (Sikasso commune, cercle, and region) from 18 to 20 May 2020; and in Binedama (Diankabou commune, Koro cercle, region of Mopti) on 17 June 2020).