Mali
Note on Trends of Human Rights Violations and Abuses in Mali - 1 April – 30 June 2020
Attachments
Introduction
This note follows the previous one on trends of human rights violations and abuses between 1 January and 31 March 2020 and is issued in the context of Security Council Resolution 2480 requesting the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) to monitor human rights violations and abuses throughout the country, assist in investigations and report publicly on the results of its investigations.
It provides a contextual analysis of the human rights situation between 1 April and 30 June 2020 and a general overview of trends of human rights violations and abuses documented by the MINUSMA Human Rights and Protection Division (hereinafter the Division or HRPD) during the period under review. The information contained in this note has been collected in accordance with the methodology of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and in pursuance of the monitoring and investigation strategy put in place by the Division in the current context of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are based on documented and verified facts as well as on regular observation, fact-finding and in-depth investigation missions conducted by teams from human rights offices in Gao, Kidal, Ménaka, Mopti, Timbuktu, and Bamako, which covers the District of Bamako and the regions of Kayes, Koulikoro, Ségou, and Sikasso, as well as the thematic units of the Division based in Bamako. Despite the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the support of the MINUSMA Force and UNPOL, the Division conducted three (3) special investigation and fact-finding missions in Djongue Ouro (Fakala Commune, Djenne cercle, region of Mopti) on 8 May 2020; in Sikasso (Sikasso commune, cercle, and region) from 18 to 20 May 2020; and in Binedama (Diankabou commune, Koro cercle, region of Mopti) on 17 June 2020).
The facts and information contained in this note have been formally shared with the civil, military and judicial authorities, both regional and national. Official communications were addressed respectively to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Justice and Human Rights, Defence and Veterans Affairs as well as to the General Staff of the Armed Forces to support the efforts of the Malian State to conduct investigations and bring to justice the alleged perpetrators of violations and abuses contained herein. Finally, MINUSMA sent a communication to the Government of Burkina Faso concerning the allegations of summary executions involving Burkinabe troops on Malian territory as part of military and counterterrorism operations.