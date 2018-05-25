Note to Correspondents on Secretary-General's travel to Mali

The Secretary-General will spend Peacekeepers’ Day, Tuesday, 29 May, in Bamako, Mali, with troops and personnel from the UN Mission in the country, MINUSMA. He will be accompanied on this visit by Under-Secretary-General for Field Support, Atul Khare, Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and the Executive Director of UNICEF, Henrietta Fore. Upon arrival in Bamako, the Secretary-General will attend a ceremony paying tribute to fallen UN peacekeepers. For the fourth year in a row, the peacekeeping mission in Mali suffered the greatest loss of life in 2017, with 21 peacekeepers and seven civilians killed. This is also a visit of solidarity for Ramadan. While in Mali, the Secretary-General will be fasting. He will meet with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga and other Malian officials, as well as with UN staff working in the country. His time in Mali will include visits to the regions, where he is expected to meet with local authorities and UN staff, as well as women, youth and religious representatives. The Secretary-General will be back in New York on 31 May. Celebrations of Peacekeepers’ Day here at Headquarters will happen the next day, 1 June.