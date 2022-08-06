Note to Correspondents: Joint UN-AU Statement following recent meeting on Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in Mali [scroll down for French] [EN/FR]

The Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission welcome the successful conclusion of the decision-making meeting on certain aspects of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation resulting from the Algiers Process. They particularly acknowledge the consensus reached by the parties on the integration of 26,000 ex-combatants into the defence forces and other State services, as well as on institutional reforms not related to the review of the Constitution.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission note the establishment of an ad hoc commission to address aspects on which consensus is yet to be reached, notably the case-by-case management of civilian and military members of the signatory movements, including with regards to the chain of command. They urge the parties to act diligently to ensure the necessary follow-up and to consolidate the momentum that has just been created for the peace process.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission commend the parties for their renewed commitment to peace and reconciliation. They assure the parties of the continued availability of the United Nations and the African Union to work with them, within the framework of the International Mediation led by Algeria, with a view to completing the peace process. In that regard, they look forward to a forthcoming meeting of the Monitoring Committee on the implementation of the peace agreement.

*******

Le Secrétaire général des Nations unies et le Président de la Commission de l’Union africaine se félicitent de la conclusion réussie de la réunion de niveau décisionnel sur certains aspects de l’Accord pour la paix et la réconciliation issu du Processus d’Alger. Ils notent, en particulier, avec satisfaction le consensus auquel les parties sont arrivées pour l’intégration de 26 000 ex-combattants au sein des forces armées et de défense et d’autres services de l’Etat, ainsi que sur les réformes institutionnelles non liées à la révision de la Constitution.

Le Secrétaire général des Nations unies et le Président de la Commission de l’Union africaine relèvent la mise en place d’une commission ad hoc pour traiter d’aspects sur lesquels un consensus doit encore être trouvé, notamment la gestion au cas par cas des cadres civils et militaires des Mouvements signataires, y compris en relation avec la chaîne de commandement. Ils exhortent les parties à agir avec diligence pour assurer le suivi requis et conforter la dynamique qui vient d’être imprimée au processus de paix.

Le Secrétaire général des Nations unies et le Président de la Commission de l’Union africaine félicitent les parties pour leur engagement renouvelé en faveur de la paix et de la réconciliation. Ils les assurent de la disponibilité continue des Nations unies et de l’UA, dans le cadre de la Médiation internationale conduite par l’Algérie, à continuer à œuvrer avec elles en vue de mener à son terme le processus de paix. À cet égard, elles attendent avec grand intérêt une réunion prochaine du Comité de suivi de l’Accord de paix.