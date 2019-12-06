06 Dec 2019

Navigating borderlands in the Sahel Border security governance and mixed migration in Liptako-Gourma, MMC Research Report, November 2019

Report
from Mixed Migration Centre
Published on 05 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.79 MB)

This research report explores the intersections between border security and cross-border mobility in the area known as Liptako-Gourma straddling three fragile states – Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. The first part of the study maps, compares and contrasts border security and migration governance measures put in place in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, as well as in their respective regions in Liptako-Gourma. Building on this analysis, the second part aims to shed lights on the mutual relationships between border management, security governance and mixed migration in Liptako-Gourma, addressing a variety of interrelated questions relevant to policy-makers, humanitarian actors and scholars.

