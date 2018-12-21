Monthly Trends Analysis West Africa, November 2018

Highlights November 2018

Increased displacement and shortage of humanitarian assistance in central and northern Mali: More than 34,000 persons recently displaced by violence in central and northern Mali are left without humanitarian assistance despite having their needs recorded by aid agencies. The number of people fleeing intercommunal violence, armed groups’ activities, and military operations is rising in central and northern Mali.

IOM resumes Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program from Libya’s southern city of Sebha: On 8 November 2018, IOM resumed its Voluntary Humanitarian Return in Libya’s southern city of Sebha. VHR provides support to stranded migrants wishing to return to their home countries. The charter carried 120 migrants (75 men, 30 women, 6 children and 9 infants) and landed in Lagos, Nigeria.

Morocco imposes travel restrictions on West African citizens of Mali, Guinea and Congo-Brazzaville: Morocco has imposed new travel restrictions on nationals of Mali, Guinea and Congo-Brazzaville since 1 November. Nationals from these countries were previously exempt from visa requirements. They will now be required to obtain an "electronic travel authorization" online four days before departure.