18 Sep 2018

Monthly Trends Analysis West Africa, August 2018

Report
from Danish Refugee Council, Department for International Development, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mixed Migration Centre
Published on 31 Aug 2018
Highlights

IOM voluntary humanitarian returns from Libya: On 8 August 2018, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), reported that it had facilitated the return of 10,950 stranded migrants from Libya through its Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) Programme, following an important increase in the number of detainees recorded in Libya. Among these, 9,636 were returned to countries in Central and West Africa.

128 West African migrants rescued in the desert near Algeria: on 11 August 2018, 128 West African migrants, including women and children, were rescued by an IOM mission in the desert near Algeria border in Niger and transported to Arlit, in northern Niger.

Ongoing displacement crisis in the Lake Chad Basin: According to the Humanitarian Information Unit, there are 2,4 million persons displaced in the region resulting from the Boko Haram insurgency and 10,7 million in need of humanitarian assistance.

