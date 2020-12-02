Monographic Study on demography, peace, and security in the Sahel: case of Mali

Executive Summary

Mali’s geographical position in a Sahel that has been plagued by insecurity for many years exposes the country to security instability that is aggravated continuously by attacks by non-State armed groups present in the region, including jihadist groups, armed bandit groups, and community vigilante groups, particularly in the border areas with Algeria, Burkina Faso, and Niger. As a result, Mali has been experiencing instability and conflict period since the military coup of 2012 and the north of the country’s occupation by armed groups.

The country’s security situation creates many uncertainties, particularly about its economic and social development. Therefore, it is crucial to understand how security and development are linked in the specific context of the Sahel. It is against this backdrop that this monograph has been prepared, offering a situational analysis of critical issues related to security, development, and population dynamics in Mali.

Despite the signing of two peace agreements between the various players in Ouagadougou in June 2013 and in Algiers in June 2015, central and northern Mali’s situation continues to deteriorate. In the North, violence continues to escalate. Jihadist groups continue their attacks and many armed groups with a wide range of demands are organizing. At the same time, the conflict has moved to the country’s centre, where insecurity is increasing, and there is a rise in organized crime and communalism. Moreover, and as with everywhere else in the Sahel, Mali has become a transit point for all kinds of trafficking over the last ten years or so, particularly in migrants, cigarettes, drugs, etc. All these facts illustrate the complexity of Mali’s security problem, highlighting the interactions between several issues, including governance, legitimate violence, justice, land issues, inter-community divisions, regional integration, organized crime, climate change, development, and even patriarchal institutions.

To date, instability with regard to the country’s security has resulted in thousands of casualties and hundreds of thousands of displaced persons. The number of deaths continues to rise dramatically each year, and civilians seem to pay a heavy price for this. This has established Mali as the fourth most deadly country in armed conflicts in sub-Saharan Africa, after Somalia, Southern Sudan and the Central African Republic. Other acts of grave violations committed include violations of the right to life, torture, sexual violence, arrests, arbitrary detention, violations of property rights, and collective punishment.

The social and human consequences of all these acts of violence, beyond the immediate cost of death and injury, include migration or displacement of people, closure of businesses, reduced investment, decline in tourism, and lack of institutions’ legitimacy. The result is a considerable increase in new public expenditure for reconstructing destroyed infrastructure, assistance to displaced populations, and the resettlement of displaced persons and refugees in their homes and regions of origin. There is also significant new public expenditure involved in the costs of negotiating and implementing the peace and reconciliation agreement in Mali and establishing the new institutions that will be created under that agreement.

At the same time, the deteriorating security situation has prompted the country’s authorities to define new programmes for internal and external security and strengthen the law enforcement apparatus.. Thus, Mali has become caught up in an arms race, sharply increasing its defence and security spending. From 2010 to 2018, the government’s military spending effort increased quite significantly. In fact, there was slightly more than a threefold spending increase during this period. Mali’s military expenditure increased by 233% between 2010 and 2018, which corresponds to an average annual increase of 14% over this period.

However, these increases in military spending have taken place in a context where the State’s resources have not increased much. Over the same period (2010-2018), the overall state budget grew at an average annual rate of only 7% and tax revenues by 6%, well below the annual growth rate of military expenditure (14%). Under these conditions, the reallocation of resources is the only option open to the Malian State to support these new military expenditures. The reallocation of resources consists of a readjustment of expenditures in line with the forecasts in the original Budget Act. In the new security environment, reallocation has become an increasingly common means in Sahelian countries to finance new needs in internal and external security and management of the implications of conflict.

The immediate implication is that with the government’s limited overall budget, the increase in military spending has a crowding effect on other government spending components such as education and health spending in Mali. The analysis indicates that quite a strong crowding-out effect is occurring as a result of central government spending in the health sector. The health sector is the biggest loser of the increase in defence budget allocations. Between 2010 and 2018, the share of public health expenditure in the State budget was maintained at an average of less than 5 percent, while military expenditure doubled from 7 percent to 14 percent of the State budget.

The crowding-out effect on public spending on education is equally present, though less apparent. The share of education expenditure in the State budget has remained broadly stable, fluctuating around 17 per cent over the 2008-2018 period. At the same time, the share of military expenditure in the overall State budget has been steadily increasing. A catch-up effect was even observed towards the end of the period, when the military spending share reached almost 15%, while the public education spending share dropped to 15%.

These crowding-out effects are all the more worrying given Mali’s overall capital performance alarming. Despite the efforts made over the past six decades, Mali has a severe human capital deficit. It is among the African countries with the lowest score on the human capital index published in 2018. With a score of 0.32 out of a maximum of 1, Mali is ranked 40th, just ahead of Southern Sudan and Chad, and at the same level as Liberia and Niger.

Mali’s score of 0.32 on the Human Assets Index means that the level of income that a child born in Mali today can expect to achieve as an adult will be 68% lower than it would have been if he or she had been fully educated and lived in good health. Mali’s score of 0.32 also means that the country could reach a future GDP per worker three times higher if it reached the level corresponding to complete schooling and full health.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the human capital deficit could worsen in the future due to uncertainty with regard to the country’s security and in particular, due to population growth. All population projections indicate that Mali will experience a considerable increase in its population by 2050, regardless of the total fertility rate (TFR) variation.

Over the next three decades, Mali’s population will continue to grow regardless of the trend in the TFR, mainly due to population momentum.

In its quest for accelerated economic and social transformation of the country, the Government of Mali should pay particular attention to this demographic dynamic and its impact on development. This cannot be achieved by focusing on the economic dimension alone. Demographics are also a determining factor. Human capital (the potential of each individual) is the most crucial investment that Mali will have to make in this perspective.

Analysis of the costs associated with the investments needed to close the human capital gap shows that this objective is in fact achievable if the State implements bold policies that allow it to generate sufficient fiscal margins to finance these investments. The prerequisite, however, is to create the conditions for just and lasting peace, which would enable the country to mobilize itself to initiate and implement the reforms needed to increase the growth rate and the level of mobilization of the State’s resources (increase tax rates).