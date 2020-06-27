Monday’s MINUSMA Mandate Renewal Crucial for Millions of Malians

Please see below statement from Refugees International Senior Advocate for West and Central Africa Alexandra Lamarche:

“On Monday, the United Nations Security Council members will vote to renew the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA)’s mandate for another year.

Since 2018, Mali witnessed an escalation in violence. In response, the Security Council made the protection of civilians a top priority for the Mission. However, no additional resources were made available. Furthermore, some Council members have since called for MINUMSA to reduce its troop strength and to begin planning its withdrawal.

To be clear, now is not the time to weaken MINUSMA’s presence on the ground. On Monday, Council members should reinforce their support for the Mission and its mandate to protect civilians and to help safeguard Mali’s progress towards peace. Anything less would be for the Council to turns its back on the people of Mali at this critical juncture in the conflict.

For press inquiries, please contact Sarah Sheffer at +1 203 305 9880 or ssheffer@refugeesinternational.org