The Modern Mill of Mali curbs regional food insecurity

In central Mali, a region often characterized by fragility and conflict, a food processing plant is not only ensuring food security for millions, but providing jobs for youth in a region where opportunities are scarce.

The Moulin Modern du Mali manufactures pasta, couscous, flour and other popular foods from wheat, millet and maize. The local production of these foodstuffs has reduced the costs of other food items, such as bread.

Hamidou Fané, a baker in Segou, learned to make bread in the same place where he still works today. He says he seen the cost of bread decrease since the establishment of the Modern Mill of Mali, an indirect advantage for all those who buy from him.

“Practically all of the residents of the Ségou region are our regular customers… and with this flour we can make bread at an affordable price,” Fané says.

The African Development Bank’s support in Mali has strengthened agricultural value chains and created more than 500 direct and indirect jobs. The mill has also sparked other entrepreneurial endeavors in food distribution.