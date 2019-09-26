MMC West Africa 4Mi Snapshot September 2019 - Protection incidents and levels of assistance for people on the move in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso
This snapshot focuses on protection incidents and levels of assistance for people on the move in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. It provides an overview of the protection incidents reported by 4Mi respondents in West Africa, including the nature of these incidents and their geographic distribution. This snapshot also looks at assistance most needed and received by respondents.