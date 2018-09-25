25 Sep 2018

MMC West Africa - 4Mi Snapshot - Profiles and reasons of departure of refugees and migrants from West Africa, September 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mixed Migration Centre
Published on 25 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (590.72 KB)

2,184 refugees and migrants were interviewed by 4Mi in West Africa between 1 January and 31 July 2018, in Mali (Mopti, Gao and Timbuktu), Niger (Niamey and Agadez) and Burkina Faso (Dori and Bobo Dioulasso). 66% Respondents are from more than 18 countries in West and Central Africa.

The average age of respondents is 29, ranging from a minimum age of 18 to a maximum of 64 years old.

The majority of the refugees and migrants interviewed are single (64% of men and 69% of women). 33% of men and only 13% of women are married. There are significantly more divorced or widowed women (15% and 3% respectively) compared to men (3% and 0% respectively).

Most respondents lived in an urban area prior to their departure (79% of women and 89% of men). Over half of the male respondents interviewed (55%) had lived in another village/city before migrating, while 54% of women had not lived anywhere other than home, illustrating that international migration is often preceded by internal migration from rural to urban areas.

