Mixed Movements in West and Central Africa, October 2019 - January 2020

This update covers the period October 2019 – January 2020 and provides an overview of regional trends as well as programming by UNHCR and partners in the field of mixed movements. It includes contributions from the UNHCR Regional Bureau for West and Central Africa (RBWCA) as well as UNHCR Operations in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Niger.

Highlights

BURKINA FASO

Launch in December 2019 of a survey on onward movements in the Goudoubo camp among 841 Malian refugees over 15. 16% of those interviewed indicated they had intentions of moving onward.

Conclusion of a partnership agreement between UNHCR and the Information and Training Center on Human Rights (Centre d’information et de formation en matière de droits humains) establishing a legal clinic open to refugees and asylum-seekers in Ouagadougou.

Organization on December 10, 2019 of a workshop to follow up on the implementation of the national action plan relating to the recommendations of the December 2017 Dakar Symposium on Asylum and Migration.

CHAD

Readmission to Chad on January 9, 2020 of a Sudanese refugee from the Tréguine camp on onward movement in Niger after more than two years away. This readmission was made possible through the active collaboration between the Chadian and Nigerien authorities as well as IOM and UNHCR.

Grant of education scholarships to 597 refugee and Chadian students with a view to offer a durable solution through education in various Chadian universities.

MALI

Organization in Tunis on November 11-12, 2019 of a joint cross-border meeting between UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on the operationalization of the July 2019 update of the UNHCR Position on returns to Mali.

Launch at the national level of the UN Network on Migration within the framework of the Global Compact on Migration adopted on December 19, 2019 by the UN General Assembly. The executive committee of this network is composed of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) , UNHCR, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), IOM, the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the UN Development Program (UNDP). A technical meeting was held on January 20, 2020 to approve the terms of reference of the network at the national level, followed by an information workshop targeting UN bodies in Mali.

Expulsions from Algeria to Mali continue.

NIGER